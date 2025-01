NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Iseult Fitzsimons of Macnas helps to launch St.Patricks Festival 2025 at the Hugh Lane gallery in Dublin. Justin Farrelly / Rolling News Justin Farrelly / Rolling News / Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pictured during her first briefing today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#USA: Karoline Leavitt became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary, making her debut in the briefing room this afternoon

#GULF OF MEXICO: Google has confirmed that it will add a ‘Gulf of America’ label to the Gulf of Mexico on its Maps app following Donald Trump’s bid to rename the body of water

#CHINA: Chinese firm Deepseek’s artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple Store’s and Google Play’s download charts, displacing market leader ChatGPT

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Roscommon where an emergency hub has been set up following #StormÉowyn.



One resident, who says they will not have power restored until 5 February, asks Martin about the government’s response to the storm. pic.twitter.com/nexGnq1wal — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) January 28, 2025

A tetchy exchange unfolded today at a storm community hub in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, when a local resident approached Taoiseach Micheál Martin to ask about the government’s response to Storm Éowyn.

Rachel Connolly told Martin that in her view, not enough had been done to prevent hundreds of thousands of people across the country losing their power.