Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Artist Gerard Byrne at his gallery in Ranelagh, Dublin as he prepares for virtual online gallery tours. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

People watching past the 'Tommy' statue in Durham, England on the anniversary of Armistice Day. Source: PA

#CORONAVIRUS: The UK became the first country in Europe to surpass 50,000 deaths related to Covid-19.

#US ELECTION: Trump is projected to win the state of Alaska – but this won’t impact on the outcome of the US election.

#DEMOCRACY: Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislators resigned en masse after the city’s government moved to disqualify four of them.

PARTING SHOT

For Irish people on social media, the talk of the town for the past day has been focused exclusively on the questionable Irish accents in the trailer for a film called Wild Mountain Thyme.

The romantic comedy stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as Anthony and Rosemary, a pair of star-crossed lovers, whose families are feuding over land that separates their two farms.

We had a poll earlier today to rank the worst Irish accents on film. Here’s what readers thought about that (although this is by no means a comprehensive list).

Here’s the trailer if you haven’t seen it already, in all of its glory.

And here is a comedic look at the alternative to the all-too-common cinema experience of watching Americans act with a dodgy Irish accent.