Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- The HSE rejected reports that 600,000 doses of the flu vaccine have gone missing.
- Two deaths and 362 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.
- Northern Ireland ministers struggled to agree on new coronavirus restrictions.
- A high-level taskforce has been set up to oversee the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland once they are approved.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the country will return to Level 3 in December, but the government may look at some sectors to see if it could “moderate” Level 3.
- A High Court judge said his interpretation of reporting restrictions in relation to child victims of crime differs from a recent Court of Appeal judgement.
- Hospitals in Limerick and Clare said that some appointments and procedures due to take place on Thursday and Friday are cancelled as the hospitals deal with Covid-19 outbreaks.
- A woman was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter in Greystones after she got into difficulty swimming.
- The “broken” TV licence system is costing about €50 million in lost revenue each year, RTÉ’s television controller said.
WORLD
#CORONAVIRUS: The UK became the first country in Europe to surpass 50,000 deaths related to Covid-19.
#US ELECTION: Trump is projected to win the state of Alaska – but this won’t impact on the outcome of the US election.
#DEMOCRACY: Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislators resigned en masse after the city’s government moved to disqualify four of them.
PARTING SHOT
For Irish people on social media, the talk of the town for the past day has been focused exclusively on the questionable Irish accents in the trailer for a film called Wild Mountain Thyme.
The romantic comedy stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as Anthony and Rosemary, a pair of star-crossed lovers, whose families are feuding over land that separates their two farms.
We had a poll earlier today to rank the worst Irish accents on film. Here’s what readers thought about that (although this is by no means a comprehensive list).
Here’s the trailer if you haven’t seen it already, in all of its glory.
And here is a comedic look at the alternative to the all-too-common cinema experience of watching Americans act with a dodgy Irish accent.
