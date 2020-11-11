#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 8:53 PM
9 minutes ago 533 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5263682

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

2 No Fee Gerard Byrne Exhibition Artist Gerard Byrne at his gallery in Ranelagh, Dublin as he prepares for virtual online gallery tours. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

armistice-day-2020 People watching past the 'Tommy' statue in Durham, England on the anniversary of Armistice Day. Source: PA

#CORONAVIRUS: The UK became the first country in Europe to surpass 50,000 deaths related to Covid-19. 

#US ELECTION: Trump is projected to win the state of Alaska – but this won’t impact on the outcome of the US election. 

#DEMOCRACY: Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislators resigned en masse after the city’s government moved to disqualify four of them.

PARTING SHOT

For Irish people on social media, the talk of the town for the past day has been focused exclusively on the questionable Irish accents in the trailer for a film called Wild Mountain Thyme. 

The romantic comedy stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as Anthony and Rosemary, a pair of star-crossed lovers, whose families are feuding over land that separates their two farms.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

We had a poll earlier today to rank the worst Irish accents on film. Here’s what readers thought about that (although this is by no means a comprehensive list). 

poll results

Here’s the trailer if you haven’t seen it already, in all of its glory. 

And here is a comedic look at the alternative to the all-too-common cinema experience of watching Americans act with a dodgy Irish accent.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie