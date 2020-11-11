#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Two deaths and 362 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 5:46 PM
13 minutes ago 13,667 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5262922
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

A FURTHER 362 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further two people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. However, one occurred in October and one remains under investigation.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Ireland is now 1,965, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 66,247.

As of 2pm today, 280 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised. There are 38 people receiving treatment in intensive care, while there have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 145.0 per 100k population.

Donegal remains the worst affected region by population, with another 48 cases today. The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is 300.9 per 100k, according to NPHET.

In Dublin, 90 new cases were recorded, along with 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth and 24 in Cork. All other counties recorded less than 20 cases today. 

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.

Related Reads

11.11.20 Level 3 is December target but government could 'moderate' restrictions for certain sectors, says Taoiseach
11.11.20 Struggle to agree new NI coronavirus restrictions exposes divisions in Executive
11.11.20 Publicans say country faces 'two-tier Christmas' if hospitality remains closed following Level 5

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive Covid-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.

In recent weeks, the incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland has decreased as the country remains under Level 5 of restrictions. 

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the country will return to Level 3 in December, but government may also look at certain sectors to see if it could “moderate” Level 3.

On the issue of moving from Level 5, Martin said: “We are doing a lot of analysis of the data, sector by sector, to facilitate and inform the approach to exiting Level 5.

“We want to give indications so there will be some degree of preparation on the part of those who want and need to be prepared if we are in a good position at the end of this month.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie