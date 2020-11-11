Coronavirus: Two deaths and 362 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 362 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further two people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. However, one occurred in October and one remains under investigation.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Ireland is now 1,965, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 66,247.

As of 2pm today, 280 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised. There are 38 people receiving treatment in intensive care, while there have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 145.0 per 100k population.

Donegal remains the worst affected region by population, with another 48 cases today. The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is 300.9 per 100k, according to NPHET.

In Dublin, 90 new cases were recorded, along with 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth and 24 in Cork. All other counties recorded less than 20 cases today.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive Covid-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.

In recent weeks, the incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland has decreased as the country remains under Level 5 of restrictions.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the country will return to Level 3 in December, but government may also look at certain sectors to see if it could “moderate” Level 3.

On the issue of moving from Level 5, Martin said: “We are doing a lot of analysis of the data, sector by sector, to facilitate and inform the approach to exiting Level 5.

“We want to give indications so there will be some degree of preparation on the part of those who want and need to be prepared if we are in a good position at the end of this month.”