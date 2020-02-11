Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sinn Féin Pearse Doherty has said his party will begin speaking to other parties tomorrow as the party begins efforts at forming a government.
- His party leader Mary Lou McDonald told the BBC that a Sinn Féin government would pressure the EU to support reunification.
- A Belfast couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.
- The former the Console charity Paul Kelly was found dead at his home in Kildare on Sunday.
- A woman has been arrested after a man received a number of stab wounds in Dublin 8 this afternoon.
- A Lithuanian gang active in Dublin is suspected of the thefts and distribution of stolen high-end bicycles across Europe.
- Irish ‘cold-storage’ MEPs Deirdre Clune and Barry Andrews have taken their seats in the European Parliament.
- Wind, snow and ice warnings remain in place until midnight as Storm Dennis looms on the horizon.
- Dublin-based recruitment firm Indeed has said that one of its staff members who said they were potentially exposed to the coronavirus has tested negative.
WORLD
#ROYAL VISIT: British royals Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge are coming to Ireland for an official visit in March.
#COVID-19: The World Health Organisation has said Covid-19 will be the official name for the deadly coronavirus that has now killed over 1,000 people in China.
PARTING SHOTSource: Cappabue National School/YouTube
Pupils of a tiny school in a corner of west Cork have written a rap song in an attempt to raise awareness about climate change.
The song is approaching 50,000 views on Youtube.
