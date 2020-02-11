This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Government formation talks, man stabbed in Dublin and royal visit to Ireland.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 9:10 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

7904 Snowman A snowman sits on a table outside the Hollywood Cafe in Hollywood, Co Wicklow. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

royal-visit-to-leicestershire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (right) will visit Ireland from 3-5 March. Source: PA Images

#ROYAL VISIT: British royals Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge are coming to Ireland for an official visit in March.

#COVID-19: The World Health Organisation has said Covid-19 will be the official name for the deadly coronavirus that has now killed over 1,000 people in China

PARTING SHOT

Source: Cappabue National School/YouTube

Pupils of a tiny school in a corner of west Cork have written a rap song in an attempt to raise awareness about climate change.

The song is approaching 50,000 views on Youtube.  

