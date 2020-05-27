Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed a further 17 deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 73 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
- Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has told Cabinet ministers he does not intend to advise that the 2 metre social distancing rule should be reduced.
- The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that “adjustments of €6–€14 billion over 2023–2025″could be required due to the pandemic.
- Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin has said he does not agree with the 5km or the 20km travel limits under the roadmap for reopening.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the easing of restrictions may be brought forward if Covid-19 figures remain low.
- Armed gardaí swooped on a suspected South American hit team this morning which they believe had been hired to kill a senior crime figure in the Midlands.
- Aer Lingus cabin crew based at Shannon Airport are set to be temporarily laid off.
- Veteran comedian Sil Fox has walked free from court after he was cleared of sexually assaulting a woman in a bar in Dublin.
- The export of Irish beef to China has been temporarily suspended after an atypical case of BSE was identified in a cow earlier this month.
- The family an Irish teenager who died in Australia after he fell from an apartment complex have asked the public to light a candle in his memory.
WORLD
#DOMINIC CUMMINGS: BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has been replaced for tonight”s Newsnight episode after the broadcaster determined she ‘broke impartiality rules’ during an opening monologue about the Dominic Cummings row.
#BAILOUT: The EU Commission is proposing a €750 billion recovery fund to help the bloc’s economy through the deep recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic. The proposed package consists of €500 billion in grants and €250 billion in loans.
#NEW ZEALAND: Two hikers who have been rescued in the New Zealand wilderness after getting got lost in fog had exhausted their food but survived for 18 day.
PARTING SHOTSource: SpaceX/YouTube
A SpaceX rocket is due to blast off at 9.33pm Irish time, bringing two Nasa astronauts to the International Space Station. It’s a historic first first for a privately-owned company and the first crewed mission to blast off from US soil in almost a decade.
COMMENTS