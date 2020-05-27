This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

No change in two metre social distancing, Cummings row rolls on and a blast off in Florida.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 27 May 2020, 9:10 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

weather 788 Hannah Purfield (10) from Dublin enjoying the hot weather on Burrow Beach in Sutton. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

spring-weather-may-27th-2020 Women play croquet at Bamburgh in Northumberland. Source: PA Images

#DOMINIC CUMMINGS: BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has been replaced for tonight”s Newsnight episode after the broadcaster determined she ‘broke impartiality rules’ during an opening monologue about the Dominic Cummings row.

#BAILOUT: The EU Commission is proposing a €750 billion recovery fund to help the bloc’s economy through the deep recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic. The proposed package consists of €500 billion in grants and €250 billion in loans. 

#NEW ZEALAND: Two hikers who have been rescued in the New Zealand wilderness after getting got lost in fog had exhausted their food but survived for 18 day.

PARTING SHOT

Source: SpaceX/YouTube

A SpaceX rocket is due to blast off at 9.33pm Irish time, bringing two Nasa astronauts to the International Space Station. It’s a historic first first for a privately-owned company and the first crewed mission to blast off from US soil in almost a decade.

