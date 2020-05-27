Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Hannah Purfield (10) from Dublin enjoying the hot weather on Burrow Beach in Sutton. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Women play croquet at Bamburgh in Northumberland. Source: PA Images

#DOMINIC CUMMINGS: BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has been replaced for tonight”s Newsnight episode after the broadcaster determined she ‘broke impartiality rules’ during an opening monologue about the Dominic Cummings row.

#BAILOUT: The EU Commission is proposing a €750 billion recovery fund to help the bloc’s economy through the deep recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic. The proposed package consists of €500 billion in grants and €250 billion in loans.

#NEW ZEALAND: Two hikers who have been rescued in the New Zealand wilderness after getting got lost in fog had exhausted their food but survived for 18 day.

PARTING SHOT

A SpaceX rocket is due to blast off at 9.33pm Irish time, bringing two Nasa astronauts to the International Space Station. It’s a historic first first for a privately-owned company and the first crewed mission to blast off from US soil in almost a decade.