#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 8:50 PM
44 minutes ago 1,300 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5482154

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

hot weather 158 People with the Dublin Sketchers sit a draw a church in Dublin City center whilst out enjoying the hot weather in Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Dr Tony Holohan confirmed to opposition parties that the modelling provided to government did not account for NIAC’s latest vaccine policy change which allows for both the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines to be made available for all age groups.
  • Health officials confirmed a further 452 new cases of Covid in Ireland. 
  • Measures such as antigen testing and ventilation will be looked at by the government in a bid to get indoor hospitality reopened, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said
  • There has been an almost three-fold increase in the number of Bank of Ireland customers targeted by fraudsters compared to this time last year.
  •  The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is today importing a bulk consignment of blood from the UK for the first time since the late 1990s due to a current shortage in supply.
  • The UK and the EU have agreed to extend a grace period allowing chilled meats to be sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until 30 September

WORLD

bill-cosby Television cameras awaiting Bill Cosby's release in Pennsylvania. Source: Matt Slocum via PA

#BALI: At least seven people died following the sinking of a ferry in rough waters.

#USA: Bill Cosby was released from prison after he had his conviction for sexual assault quashed.

#FRANCE: A woman was arrested on suspicion of being the spectator who allegedly caused a mass crash of riders on the opening day of the Tour de France.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

We’re in for some weather, lads. Enjoy it while it lasts!

hot weather 176 People out enjoying the weather today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie