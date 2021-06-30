Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Dr Tony Holohan confirmed to opposition parties that the modelling provided to government did not account for NIAC’s latest vaccine policy change which allows for both the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines to be made available for all age groups.
- Health officials confirmed a further 452 new cases of Covid in Ireland.
- Measures such as antigen testing and ventilation will be looked at by the government in a bid to get indoor hospitality reopened, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.
- There has been an almost three-fold increase in the number of Bank of Ireland customers targeted by fraudsters compared to this time last year.
- The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is today importing a bulk consignment of blood from the UK for the first time since the late 1990s due to a current shortage in supply.
- The UK and the EU have agreed to extend a grace period allowing chilled meats to be sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until 30 September.
WORLD
#BALI: At least seven people died following the sinking of a ferry in rough waters.
#USA: Bill Cosby was released from prison after he had his conviction for sexual assault quashed.
#FRANCE: A woman was arrested on suspicion of being the spectator who allegedly caused a mass crash of riders on the opening day of the Tour de France.
