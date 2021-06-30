Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People with the Dublin Sketchers sit a draw a church in Dublin City center whilst out enjoying the hot weather in Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Television cameras awaiting Bill Cosby's release in Pennsylvania. Source: Matt Slocum via PA

#BALI: At least seven people died following the sinking of a ferry in rough waters.

#USA: Bill Cosby was released from prison after he had his conviction for sexual assault quashed.

#FRANCE: A woman was arrested on suspicion of being the spectator who allegedly caused a mass crash of riders on the opening day of the Tour de France.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

We’re in for some weather, lads. Enjoy it while it lasts!

People out enjoying the weather today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie