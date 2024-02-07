Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 6 Room to Explore exhibition creation Helen Barry and the children in Shanganagh Park House have been creating art that will form part of a special exhibition, ‘Room to Explore, Art for 0 to 6 Year Olds’, which opens in May in the Municipal Gallery in Dún Laoghaire Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

prime-minister-rishi-sunak-speaks-during-prime-ministers-questions-in-the-house-of-commons-london-picture-date-wednesday-february-7-2024 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’s terms for a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, calling them “delusional”.

#SUNAK: Brianna Ghey’s father called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to apologise after he made a “dehumanising” transgender joke in the House of Commons while Brianna’s mother visited the UK Parliament.

#PRIMARY: An option for “none of these candidates” received the most votes in Nevada’s Republican presidential primary contest, winning out over Nikki Haley, who was the only major candidate on the ballot.

#US: Joe Biden criticised Republicans for withdrawing their support for a deal on Ukraine aid and border enforcement measures, accusing Donald Trump of pressuring conservatives to oppose the legislation.

PARTING SHOT

IW_20220919_Unit_06625_R (1) Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly in the upcoming film 'Irish Wish' Patrick Redmond / Netflix Patrick Redmond / Netflix / Netflix

Netflix today announced that Lindsay Lohan’s rom-com that was filmed in Co Wicklow will stream on platform from 15 March, “just in time for St Patrick’s Day”.

Irish Wish is set in Ireland, and was filmed on location in Kilruddery House and Lough Tay in Co Wicklow, as well as the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare

The film follows a “shy book editor” called Maddie Kelly, who is played by Lohan.

Lohan’s character is said to be on a “supernatural, romantic journey of self-discovery” after her best friend gets engaged to the “love of her life”.

