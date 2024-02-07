Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An adult has died with a confirmed measles case.
- A murder investigation was launched into the death of 61-year-old Michael Foley in Macroom.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there is “no standing over” the record-breaking numbers of patients without a bed in University Hospital Limerick today.
- Road changes to divert through traffic out of Dublin city centre are expected to take effect from August, according to Minister Eamon Ryan.
- The State funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton will take place on Saturday.
- Sherkin Island off the coast of West Cork has welcomed its first Ukrainian baby, over a year after 57 refugees arrived, seeking safety from Russian invasion.
- The CEO of DAA defended plans to increase the number of flights at Dublin Airport by 25%, claiming it won’t necessarily increase emissions.
- Purpose-built or bought accommodation blocks for non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs) and other healthcare staff should be considered, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
- The European Commission gave Ireland two months to respond to a letter of formal notice over discharges of waste water from urban areas into sensitive environments and, in some cases, without adequate treatment.
- Cold conditions are on the way with weather warnings issued for most counties.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’s terms for a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, calling them “delusional”.
#SUNAK: Brianna Ghey’s father called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to apologise after he made a “dehumanising” transgender joke in the House of Commons while Brianna’s mother visited the UK Parliament.
#PRIMARY: An option for “none of these candidates” received the most votes in Nevada’s Republican presidential primary contest, winning out over Nikki Haley, who was the only major candidate on the ballot.
#US: Joe Biden criticised Republicans for withdrawing their support for a deal on Ukraine aid and border enforcement measures, accusing Donald Trump of pressuring conservatives to oppose the legislation.
PARTING SHOT
Netflix today announced that Lindsay Lohan’s rom-com that was filmed in Co Wicklow will stream on platform from 15 March, “just in time for St Patrick’s Day”.
Irish Wish is set in Ireland, and was filmed on location in Kilruddery House and Lough Tay in Co Wicklow, as well as the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare
The film follows a “shy book editor” called Maddie Kelly, who is played by Lohan.
Lohan’s character is said to be on a “supernatural, romantic journey of self-discovery” after her best friend gets engaged to the “love of her life”.
