The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#HOT HOT HOT A climatologist has cast doubt on the long-standing temperature record and believes yesterday may in fact have been the hottest day ever reliably recorded in Ireland.

Advertisement

2. #NO CASH BANKS AIB is set to go entirely cashless at 70 of its branches around the country later this year.

3. #BRITAIN Liz Truss received a surge in support as she battles it out against Penny Mordaunt to face Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership election run-off after Kemi Badenoch was eliminated.

4. #REFUGEES 150 Refugees are being moved to a tent camp in Gormanston today, with the government citing a shortage of accommodation.

5. #POOLBUZZ A video has captured the moment the Poolbeg Generating Station was struck by forked lightning this afternoon as thunder briefly broke sweltering weather in Dublin.