The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOSPITALS Children’s hospitals across Dublin are under extreme pressure due to the high number of sick children presenting in emergency departments and the number of very sick children already receiving care.

2. #STREP A A child Ireland has died from invasive Group A Strep (iGAS), the Chief Medical Officer confirmed.

3. #WELFARE A proposed overhaul of the jobseeker’s benefit could change the payment structure to make it directly proportional to the recipient’s previous earnings.

4. #BITTER As the cold snap sets in, here’s what you need to know.

5. #YEMEN A senior diplomat and former Irish Defence Forces officer has survived a bomb blast that struck a United Nations convoy he was travelling on board in Yemen.