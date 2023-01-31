Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#CLIMATE There is a high probability of global warming reaching 2 degrees Celsius by mid-century, according to a new study.
#US President Joe Biden said the US will not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
#UK The UK is set to be the only economy in the G7 to experience a recession this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The latest episode of Journal Media’s The Explainer x Noteworthy podcast is out now with a closer look at key issues facing small Irish islands causing numbers to drop and pushing them closer to depopulation. Here’s how to listen.
