The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RUSSIAN BLACKLIST Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s move to sanction over 50 Irish politicians is “propaganda” and “doesn’t really affect anything”.

2. #STRABANE Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a bomb attack on two police officers in Strabane – investigators are calling the attack an attempted murder.

3. #BOOZE BAN FIFA and Qatar have banned beer sales around the eight World Cup stadiums in a stunning policy u-turn just two days before the start of the tournament.

4. #HIGH EXPLOSIVES Russia has refused to engage in an international effort by Irish diplomats to establish a declaration banning high explosive warfare in built up civilian areas, The Journal has learned.

5. #NORD STREAM The blasts which destroyed sections of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in September were acts of sabotage, Swedish officials have confirmed.