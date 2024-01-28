Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Daffodils appear in Phibsborough in Dublin Sam Boal Rolling News Sam Boal Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

A screen grab captured from a video shows two environmental activists from the collective dubbed Riposte Alimentaire (Food Retaliation) after throwing soup at Leonardo da Vinci's famous renaissance Mona Lisa (La Joconde) painting at Louvre Museum in Paris, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PARIS Protestors have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

#GAZA The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as well as top Egyptian, Qatari and Israeli officials met in Paris today to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.

#JORDAN A drone attack on a base in Jordan killed three American troops earlier today.

Advertisement

#UNITED NATIONS UN Chief Antonio Guterres has pleaded for donor states to “guarantee the continuity” of the body’s Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) after several halted funding over accusations of staff involvement in Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel.

PARTING SHOT

From 1 February, a charge – described as a ‘deposit’ – will be added to aluminium and steel cans and plastic bottles.

The cans and bottles can be returned, empty and undamaged, to shops or new machines that some stores will have.

It’s part of efforts to reduce litter and increase the amount of materials that get recycled.

Today, we asked you: Will you use the new deposit-return scheme to get rid of your empty cans and bottles?

And the results are in: