Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 9:06 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

5497 Rainy weather People with umbrellas bear the brunt of the rainy weather conditions in Dublin, as the Omicron Variant surge continues. Source: RollingNews.ie

International

warsaw-poland-06th-jan-2022-the-parade-in-the-old-town-is-seen-during-the-three-kings-celebration-on-06-january-2022-in-warsaw-poland-photo-by-jaap-arrienssipa-usa-credit-sipa-usaalamy-live The parade in the Old Town is seen during the Three Kings celebration on 06 January, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#WASHINGTON DC President Joe Biden has marked the anniversary of the 6 January storming of the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters with a dark plea for Americans to defend democracy from a future of violence and election cheating. 

#AUSTRALIA He is the tennis world number one with more than $150 million in prize money to his name — but this year Melbourne is reportedly putting Novak Djokovic up in a hotel best known for immigrant detentions and maggot-ridden food.

#KAZAKHSTAN A Moscow-led military alliance has dispatched troops to help quell mounting unrest in Kazakhstan as police said dozens were killed trying to storm government buildings.

#ANTARTICA A team of scientists are sailing to “the place in the world that’s the hardest to get to” so they can better understand how much and how fast seas will rise because of global warming eating away at Antarctica’s ice. 

#EUROPE A complaint by Northern Ireland gay rights activist Gareth Lee that he was discriminated against when the Christian owners of a Belfast bakery refused to make him a cake iced with the slogan “Support Gay Marriage” has been ruled inadmissible by the European Court of Human Rights.

PARTING SHOT

O’Donoghue’s in Dublin city centre is a well loved boozer and some here at The Journal have enjoyed much needed rest and recuperation inside it’s traditional pub walls. 

But many, not just this correspondent, were surprised to see that the Taiwanese army are preparing to defend it with their lives.

This military incursion is not thought to have been precipitated by the minimum pricing measures but instead is part of Taiwan’s preparations for war.

