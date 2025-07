GOOD MORNING.

Empty homes

1. In our lead story this morning, Eoghan Dalton, reports that up to 80 families are unable to move into newly built homes in Portlaoise because of delays in the site’s electricity connection.

Having received an initial move in date for last April, they are now being told it may be December – or even later.

No Palestinian visas

2. A group of Palestinians in the West Bank who were planning to come to Ireland for a GAA tour this month have been informed that their visa applications have been refused due to “insufficient documentation” by the Irish Immigration Service, the GAA Palestine group has said.

Assault

3. A county Donegal man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and causing harm to a young woman in Letterkenny.

Kyiv

4. Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv killed at least two people and around a dozen wounded.

AI job risk

5. Artificial Intelligence is beginning to influence listing of customer service roles, with automation tools handling routine queries, according to a new report into the Irish jobs market.

Trump Brazil Tariff’s

6. Donald Trump has threatened Brazil with a new 50% tariff and hit out at the country’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the trial of its former leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Loyalist Bonfires

7. The PSNI said it has received a formal request for help with removal of material from a bonfire site in Belfast.

The Áras

8. Left-leaning opposition parties held a meeting this evening to discuss whether they will back a unified presidential candidate.