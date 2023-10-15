Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Michael O'Sullivan Evelyne Legaux taking part in a Shine A Light sleepout organised by Focus in Cork. Michael O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

PA Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza today. PA

#GAZA Thousands of Gazans fled towards the southern part of the city as Israel prepared an expected ground offensive.

#KARABAKH Azerbaijani president Ilhan Aliyev raised his nation’s flag over the capital city of the former breakaway region, reaffirming Baku’s control over it.

#LEBANON Anti-tank missile fire from Lebanon killed a civilian and wounded several others today in a northern Israel border community, Israel’s army said.

#AFGHANISTAN An earthquake shook western Afghanistan today, hitting the same region where more than 1,000 people were killed in tremors last week.

PARTING SHOT

YOU NEVER THINK it’s going to be you. When I was diagnosed with a brain tumour in August 2021, I was only 20, fresh out of college and starting my career. It really was a ‘why me?’, ‘why now?’ moment.

In today’s Voices piece, Katie Sweeney shares her story of diagnosis of a brain tumour and stage 4 cancer and how she’s had to dig deep to battle through it all.