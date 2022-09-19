Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister Catherine Martin, Director of the Arts Council Maureen Kennelly and performers on te stage of The Sugar Club Dublin for the launch of Culture Night Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A report into Ireland’s energy supply identified the development of a floating LNG terminal as a potential option to improve security.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the issue of the handover of the Finance portfolio should be discussed "privately".

Groups representing healthcare staff criticised the delay in the government issuing the Covid-19 bonus payment for frontline staff.

for frontline staff. Friends of the Irish Environment is taking legal action against Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare.

in Co Clare. Irish judge Síofra O’Leary has been elected as the new president of the European Court of Human Rights.

has been elected as the new president of the European Court of Human Rights. A Dutch MEP described Ireland as a “hub for tax avoidance “.

“. Gardaí launched an investigation into a garda who allegedly used an unmarked patrol car while not on duty to travel to Dublin Airport for a flight.

THE WORLD

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers Source: PA

#UK Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest today, with hundreds of thousands of people lining the funeral procession’s route from London to Windsor.

#UKRAINE A Russian missile hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in Ukraine in an act of “nuclear terrorism”, the country’s atomic energy operator said.

#PAKISTAN A judge in Pakistan ordered police to drop terrorism charges against a former prime minister for verbally threatening police officers and a female judge at a political rally last month.

PARTING SHOT

After a quiet couple of years during the pandemic, the National Ploughing Championships are officially back.

Running from tomorrow until Thursday, the Ploughing is expected to bring 80,000 people each day to Ratheniska in Co Laois.