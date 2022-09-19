Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UK Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest today, with hundreds of thousands of people lining the funeral procession’s route from London to Windsor.
#UKRAINE A Russian missile hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in Ukraine in an act of “nuclear terrorism”, the country’s atomic energy operator said.
#PAKISTAN A judge in Pakistan ordered police to drop terrorism charges against a former prime minister for verbally threatening police officers and a female judge at a political rally last month.
After a quiet couple of years during the pandemic, the National Ploughing Championships are officially back.
Running from tomorrow until Thursday, the Ploughing is expected to bring 80,000 people each day to Ratheniska in Co Laois.
