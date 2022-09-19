Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 19 September 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Monday 19 Sep 2022, 8:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,784 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5870698

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

5721 Culture Night Minister Catherine Martin, Director of the Arts Council Maureen Kennelly and performers on te stage of The Sugar Club Dublin for the launch of Culture Night Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • A report into Ireland’s energy supply identified the development of a floating LNG terminal as a potential option to improve security.
  • Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the issue of the handover of the Finance portfolio should be discussed “privately”.
  • Groups representing healthcare staff criticised the delay in the government issuing the Covid-19 bonus payment for frontline staff.
  • Friends of the Irish Environment is taking legal action against Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare. 
  • Irish judge Síofra O’Leary has been elected as the new president of the European Court of Human Rights.
  • A Dutch MEP described Ireland as a “hub for tax avoidance“.
  • Gardaí launched an investigation into a garda who allegedly used an unmarked patrol car while not on duty to travel to Dublin Airport for a flight. 

THE WORLD

queen-elizabeth-ii-funeral The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers Source: PA

#UK Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest today, with hundreds of thousands of people lining the funeral procession’s route from London to Windsor.

#UKRAINE A Russian missile hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in Ukraine in an act of “nuclear terrorism”, the country’s atomic energy operator said.

#PAKISTAN A judge in Pakistan ordered police to drop terrorism charges against a former prime minister for verbally threatening police officers and a female judge at a political rally last month.

PARTING SHOT

 After a quiet couple of years during the pandemic, the National Ploughing Championships are officially back.

Running from tomorrow until Thursday, the Ploughing is expected to bring 80,000 people each day to Ratheniska in Co Laois.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie