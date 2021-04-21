#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 April 2021
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 7:57 AM
Image: Nigel Roddis
Image: Nigel Roddis

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GEORGE FLOYD: President Joe Biden said the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the US in the fight against systemic racism.

2. #UNITED IRELAND: A new poll has suggested that people in Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK if a referendum was called.

3. #MENTAL HEALTH: An independent body should be set up to investigate complaints made by inpatients in mental health centres, according to the Mental Health Reform organisation. 

4. #SHOOTING: Police in the United States have shot and killed a black teenager on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Columbus, Ohio.

5. #REGENCY SHOOTING: Three Dublin men have appeared before an out-of-hours sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court tonight charged with helping a crime gang murder David Byrne at the Regency Hotel. 

6. #BESSBOROUGH: An Bord Pleanála must address concerns raised over plans for a controversial housing development on the site of the former mother and baby home at Bessborough in Cork City, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has said ahead of an oral hearing today.

7. #SEANAD: The results of the Seanad by-election are set to be announced later today, confirming two more Senators, from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, in the upper house. 

8. #SEXUAL VIOLENCE: Post-MeToo, more people are disclosing their sexual violence experiences online – but what issues might this bring up for them and society at large?


Niall O'Connor
