Dublin: 7°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 9:00 PM
8 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5709183

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

protests 276_90644641 Protesters from the Irish Syria Solidarity Movement who joined with the Ukraine Solidarity supporters today to mark the 11th anniversary of the Syrian Revolution with a protest vigil outside the embassy of the Russian Federation in Ireland Source: Sam Boal

  • Eamon Ryan ruled out supporting trade union Siptu’s call to turn away a cargo ship carrying Russian oil from Dublin Port.
  • Poland’s transport minister said he would welcome Irish intervention which would take pressure off his country’s borders as refugees flee the war in Ukraine. 
  • A Ukrainian woman living in Waterford spoke of relatives in Russia who “refuse to believe” the war is even taking place. 
  • A quarter of adults in Ireland believe the Government should have contributed to an EU arms package for military equipment in aid of Ukraine.
  • A motorcyclist in his 30s died in a crash in Co Limerick.
  • Micheál Martin said there is an increasing view within Northern Ireland that the Brexit protocol is working.
  • An independent review established to examine allegations of sexual harassment and bullying in the Defence Forces is now accepting submissions.
  • TDs Charlie Flanagan and Richard Boyd-Barrett debated neutrality.  

THE WORLD

featureimage Russian’s army tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine Source: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

#UKRAINE Here are all the latest developments in Ukraine today as they happened.

#SAUDI ARABRIA State media announced the executions of 81 people in the country.

#DR CONGO A train crash has resulted in over 60 people killed, according to officials. 

PARTING SHOT

After a struggle, Ireland saw off England by a fine score of 32-15 at Twickenham.

They had a one man advantage for the vast majority of the game, leaving them in the end with a bonus point win and still in within a shot of claiming top spot in the Six Nations table next weekend. The 42 has a look back at the game here.

