Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters from the Irish Syria Solidarity Movement who joined with the Ukraine Solidarity supporters today to mark the 11th anniversary of the Syrian Revolution with a protest vigil outside the embassy of the Russian Federation in Ireland Source: Sam Boal

Eamon Ryan ruled out supporting trade union Siptu’s call to turn away a cargo ship carrying Russian oil from Dublin Port.

Poland's transport minister said he would welcome Irish intervention which would take pressure off his country's borders as refugees flee the war in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian woman living in Waterford spoke of relatives in Russia who "refuse to believe" the war is even taking place.

who “refuse to believe” the war is even taking place. A quarter of adults in Ireland believe the Government should have contributed to an EU arms package for military equipment in aid of Ukraine.

to an EU arms package for military equipment in aid of Ukraine. A motorcyclist in his 30s died in a crash in Co Limerick.

in his 30s died in a crash in Co Limerick. Micheál Martin said there is an increasing view within Northern Ireland that the Brexit protocol is working.

within Northern Ireland that the Brexit protocol is working. An independent review established to examine allegations of sexual harassment and bullying in the Defence Forces is now accepting submissions.

established to examine allegations of sexual harassment and bullying in the Defence Forces is now accepting submissions. TDs Charlie Flanagan and Richard Boyd-Barrett debated neutrality.

THE WORLD

Russian’s army tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine Source: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

#UKRAINE Here are all the latest developments in Ukraine today as they happened.

#SAUDI ARABRIA State media announced the executions of 81 people in the country.

#DR CONGO A train crash has resulted in over 60 people killed, according to officials.

PARTING SHOT

After a struggle, Ireland saw off England by a fine score of 32-15 at Twickenham.

They had a one man advantage for the vast majority of the game, leaving them in the end with a bonus point win and still in within a shot of claiming top spot in the Six Nations table next weekend. The 42 has a look back at the game here.