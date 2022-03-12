#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 12 March 2022
HELLO THERE AND welcome to our liveblog on the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here is the latest: 

  • Russian forces are inching towards Kyiv today and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities as concerns grew over the besieged southern port of Mariupol, where officials said more than 1,500 people had been killed.
  • Survivors in the city of Mariupol have been trying to flee Russian bombardment in a freezing city left without water or heating and running out of food. 
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they were trying to arrange evacuations from besieged cities but Russian forces were disrupting efforts.
  • Joe Biden again ruled out direct action against nuclear-armed Russia, warning that it would lead to “World War III”.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of the southern port city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of so-called Islamic State “terrorists”.
  • Our reporter Niall O’Connor is on the Ukraine/Poland border covering the refugee crisis unfolding there. You can follow him on Twitter here.
  • At the United Nations, Western countries accused Russia of spreading “wild” conspiracy theories after Moscow’s envoy told diplomats that America and Ukraine had researched using bats to conduct biological warfare. 

Some news out of Strasbourg where a member of Ukraine’s parliament has said history is repeating itself as she referred to the world “averting their eyes” from Adolf Hitler before stepping in as the death toll increased.

Lesia Vasylenko, who is in Strasbourg on a diplomatic assignment, said she does not understand why people do not learn the lessons of the past.

Hospitals came under fire overnight in the port city of Mykolaiv in the south of Ukraine, including a cancer treatment centre and an eye clinic, an AFP reporter said today.

The windows were blown out of the cancer treatment centre, where patients were undergoing chemotherapy and the doors damaged.

“They shot at the civilian areas, without any military objective,” said the hospital’s head, Dmytro Lagochev.

The sanctions against Russian oligarchs continue.

Italian authorities said they had “frozen” a 530-million-euro yacht linked to Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko, who has been sanctioned by the EU over the Ukraine war.

The “SY A”, located in the northeast port of Trieste, is said to be the largest private sailing-assisted motor yacht in the world.

Italy’s financial crimes police said it had been found to be “indirectly attributable, through a company based in Bermuda, to Andrei Melnichenko”.

An apartment block and shoe factory are hit in the first air strikes on the central city of Dnipro — until now seen as a safe haven.

A home for the disabled near Kharkiv in the east is also bombed, officials say.

Russia also announces that the military airfields of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine  have been “put out of action”.

Some breaking news here

A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Good morning. Garreth MacNamee here with you this morning.

Talks are to continue between Russia and Ukraine but there’s not much hope of any resolution from either side. 

However, the huge amount of sanctions being placed on Russia are now biting. 

The sanctions could cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned today.

According to Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions, some of which predate Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS.

As a result, the Russian segment of the station — which helps correct its orbit — could be affected, causing the 500-tonne structure to “fall down into the sea or onto land”, the Roscosmos chief wrote on Telegram.

Garreth MacNamee
