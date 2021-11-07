Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A UK move to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could see the EU doing likewise with the Brexit trade deal, Simon Coveney has warned. A UK Government move to suspend parts of the North’s Protocol could endanger the entire Brexit withdrawal deal, Sinn Féin’s President has said.
- Public health officials have confirmed 3,428 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Firefighters and paramedics have treated seven people for smoke inhalation following a building fire in Dublin city centre during an apartment fire.
- After a second test Minister Eamon Ryan has tested negative for Covid-19 and will be free to travel to Cop26 in Glasgow.
- A British national, who is living in Ireland, has been charged with an alleged threat to kill a female Labour MP.
- The ESB has moved to reassure its staff amid allegations made in the Dáil this week that the semi-state may have “orchestrated” the current energy crisis for its own benefit.
- Northern Ireland’s Health Minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer branded him “very dangerous” over his handling of Covid-19 restrictions.
- Gardaí in Balbriggan have appealed for the public’s help in identifying a man whose partial remains were discovered off the coast of north county Dublin in 2006.
WORLD
#THE OCEANS Travel firm Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales.
#USA A US Federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses.
#SIERRA LEONE An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel.
#IRAQ Troops deployed around Baghdad today following a failed assassination attempt that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister with armed drones.
#COP26 We’re halfway through the COP26 summit in Glasgow which has brought together countries from across the world to discuss climate action.
PARTING SHOT
Our journalist is in Glasgow reporting from the what has been hailed as the last gasp effort to save our climate.
The event will last from 31 October to 12 November. The Journal will be heading over to Scotland to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter.
This will give context to the main events of each day and fill you in on what you need to know about this year’s summit which comes on the foot of a “code red” climate report released in August.
