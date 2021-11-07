Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Orchestra members Alison Comerford, left, and Aoife Magee are pictured warming up in the orchestra pit ahead of the opening performance of Irish National Opera’s ‘FIDELIO’ by Beethoven in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre on Sunday. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

The silhouette of three people can be seen flying a kite before sunset in Berlin. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#THE OCEANS Travel firm Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales.

#USA A US Federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses.

#SIERRA LEONE An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel.

#IRAQ Troops deployed around Baghdad today following a failed assassination attempt that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister with armed drones.

#COP26 We’re halfway through the COP26 summit in Glasgow which has brought together countries from across the world to discuss climate action.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Our journalist is in Glasgow reporting from the what has been hailed as the last gasp effort to save our climate.

The event will last from 31 October to 12 November. The Journal will be heading over to Scotland to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter.

This will give context to the main events of each day and fill you in on what you need to know about this year’s summit which comes on the foot of a “code red” climate report released in August.

Comments are disabled for legal reasons.