Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

A sunset in Dublin city centre Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The controversy over the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital resurfaced today as Cabinet delayed its decision on the future of the hospital.

The Taoiseach called Russia’s tactics ‘sinister’ after a video showed a mock-up of nuclear attack on Ireland

Secretary General of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, will tell an Oireachtas commitee tomorrow of his “regret” at Dr Tony Holohan’s proposed secondment not coming to fruition.

Electricity consumed by data centres increased by almost a third in a between 2020 and 2021.

The trial of a woman accused of murdering a two-year-old girl continued today hearing witness evidence.

The Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil and Catheoirleach of the Seanad are set to visit Kyiv and address the Ukrainian Parliament next week.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris proposed changes to the SUSI grants system for third level education.

Gardaí appealed for help to find sisters Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 15 and 14, who are missing from Killeshin Road in Carlow

THE WORLD

A protestor in front of the US Supreme Court early today Source: Jose Luis Magana

#UKRAINE The Russian army is attacking the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port city have sheltered.

#US A leaked document suggests the Supreme Court might overturn a major ruling that legalised abortion.

#GERMANY The key suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has been denied parole.

PARTING SHOT

A programme of events has been announced to mark Africa Day on 25 May.

The day will celebrate “the richness of African cultures and the contributions of people of African descent to Irish life”.

Irish Aid, local authorities, and embassies for African countries are organising cultural, artistic and family events such as art exhibits, food markets, fashion shows and drumming workshops.