#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 3 May 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 3 May 2022, 9:32 PM
6 minutes ago 124 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5754282

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

sunset-in-dublin A sunset in Dublin city centre Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The controversy over the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital resurfaced today as Cabinet delayed its decision on the future of the hospital.
  • The Taoiseach called Russia’s tactics ‘sinister’ after a video showed a mock-up of nuclear attack on Ireland
  • Secretary General of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, will tell an Oireachtas commitee tomorrow of his “regret” at Dr Tony Holohan’s proposed secondment not coming to fruition.
  • Electricity consumed by data centres increased by almost a third in a between 2020 and 2021. 
  • The trial of a woman accused of murdering a two-year-old girl continued today hearing witness evidence.
  • The Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil and Catheoirleach of the Seanad are set to visit Kyiv and address the Ukrainian Parliament next week.
  • Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris proposed changes to the SUSI grants system for third level education.
  • Gardaí appealed for help to find sisters Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 15 and 14, who are missing from Killeshin Road in Carlow

THE WORLD

supreme-court-abortion A protestor in front of the US Supreme Court early today Source: Jose Luis Magana

#UKRAINE The Russian army is attacking the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port city have sheltered.

#US A leaked document suggests the Supreme Court might overturn a major ruling that legalised abortion. 

#GERMANY The key suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has been denied parole.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

A programme of events has been announced to mark Africa Day on 25 May.

The day will celebrate “the richness of African cultures and the contributions of people of African descent to Irish life”. 

Irish Aid, local authorities, and embassies for African countries are organising cultural, artistic and family events such as art exhibits, food markets, fashion shows and drumming workshops.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie