Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
THE WORLD
#FRANCE A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in central Paris, killing three people and injuring three others.
#US Homeless shelters in the US are overflowing and thousands of flights have been cancelled amid treacherous weather conditions.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Ukraine with a new military aid package from the US after his trip across the Atlantic yesterday.
PARTING SHOT
It’s that time of year again - The Journal has named the political winners and losers of 2022.
