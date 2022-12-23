Advertisement

Friday 23 December 2022
Shoppers on Grafton Street on Christmas Eve Eve
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Shoppers on Grafton Street on Christmas Eve Eve

  • The Taoiseach called on the HSE to deploy all available resources to deal with the hospital surge as Covid-19 and flu puts pressure on stretched facilities. 
  • President Michael D Higgins released his annual Christmas message this year, paying tribute to Private Seán Rooney and the people of Creeslough.
  • In an interview with The Journal, a Lebanese Ambassador said the attack that killed Private Seán Rooney was an “abominable criminal act”.
  • The High Court rejected an application by retired MMA fighter Artem Lobov for orders requiring Conor McGregor to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts about the Dublin-based Russian. 
  • Broadcaster Ronan Collins presented an emotional and nostalgic final show on RTÉ Radio 1. 
  • A man charged with causing criminal damage to a caravan and to a car in Rathkeale, Co Limerick was granted bail.
  • Two brothers in Limerick were refused bail after being charged with violent disorder over a ramming incident. 

THE WORLD

A stock image of Irish Army UN vehicle in Lebanon. Irish Defence Forces

#FRANCE A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in central Paris, killing three people and injuring three others.

#US Homeless shelters in the US are overflowing and thousands of flights have been cancelled amid treacherous weather conditions.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Ukraine with a new military aid package from the US after his trip across the Atlantic yesterday. 

PARTING SHOT

It’s that time of year again - The Journal has named the political winners and losers of 2022. 

