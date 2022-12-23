Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Shoppers on Grafton Street on Christmas Eve Eve Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

The Taoiseach called on the HSE to deploy all available resources to deal with the hospital surge as Covid-19 and flu puts pressure on stretched facilities.

President Michael D Higgins released his annual Christmas message this year, paying tribute to Private Seán Rooney and the people of Creeslough.

In an interview with The Journal, a Lebanese Ambassador said the attack that killed Private Seán Rooney was an “abominable criminal act”.

was an “abominable criminal act”. The High Court rejected an application by retired MMA fighter Artem Lobov for orders requiring Conor McGregor to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts about the Dublin-based Russian.

to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts about the Dublin-based Russian. Broadcaster Ronan Collins presented an emotional and nostalgic final show on RTÉ Radio 1.

presented an emotional and nostalgic final show on RTÉ Radio 1. A man charged with causing criminal damage to a caravan and to a car in Rathkeale, Co Limerick was granted bail.

to a caravan and to a car in Rathkeale, Co Limerick was granted bail. Two brothers in Limerick were refused bail after being charged with violent disorder over a ramming incident.

THE WORLD

Irish Defence Forces A stock image of Irish Army UN vehicle in Lebanon. Irish Defence Forces

#FRANCE A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in central Paris, killing three people and injuring three others.

#US Homeless shelters in the US are overflowing and thousands of flights have been cancelled amid treacherous weather conditions.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Ukraine with a new military aid package from the US after his trip across the Atlantic yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

It’s that time of year again - The Journal has named the political winners and losers of 2022.