Lebanese ambassador sees 'no logic' in attack and calls killing of Pte. Rooney 'a criminal act'

THE LEBANESE Ambassador has declared that the attack that killed Private Sean Rooney is an “abominable criminal act” and not a political act against Ireland.

Rami Mortada, who is based in London, was in Dundalk for the funeral of Private Rooney and spoke to the soldier’s family to extend his country’s condolences.

Speaking to The Journal today he said that the attack on the Irish convoy was an “abomination” and it does not reflect the feelings of the Lebanese people towards the Irish troops.

Mortada would not be drawn on suggestions that suspects have been identified. He said the investigation is a secret one being conducted by a specialist prosecutor dealing with state security crimes.

“I heard from the highest Lebanese officials that this is a case of utmost importance that they will, they will make sure that it’s given the due importance. Because you know how much we are attached to the security of UNIFIL and to the security of Irish peacekeepers.

“It’s a shock for all of us. Because I mean, they are the last one that you would expect any Lebanese doing harm to them. Because they are really, really appreciated,” he said.

Multiple sources have told The Journal that investigators believe that the attack was carried out by at least two gunmen who were part of a larger violent mob.

While Wafic Safa, Hezbollah’s security chief, said the killing was “unintentional” sources have said suspicions are that those who carried out the attack were aligned with Hezbollah.

In response to the comments by Safa then Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney said on RTE News: ”We don’t accept any assurances until we have a full investigation concluded to establish the full truth.”

Multiple sources have also said that there are suggestions that Hezbollah has lost some of its control over some young men in its military wing in the south of the country.

Mortada said that he does not believe that it is “logical” to blame Hezbollah members for the attack.

“From a political angle, I see no interest for any Lebanese group to target UNIFIL. I mean each time when the mandate of UNIFIL is extended on a yearly basis, and each time the mandate nears for renewal the Lebanese system starts lobbying for the renewal of UNIFIL and we speak to all members of the Security Council to advocate the need to renew.

“So why would we do that while we have different feelings towards UNIFIL on the ground? Doesn’t look logical,” he added.

Lebanon Embassy London Rami Mortada meeting President Michael D Higgins. Lebanon Embassy London

The Blue Line

Irish soldiers along with other countries are involved in monitoring a demarcation line, known as the Blue Line, between Israel and Lebanon in the south of the country.

Mortada said that Lebanon is fully supportive of the work of UNIFIL in the south.

“You know how much we are attached to the security of UNIFIL and to the security of Irish peacekeepers. It’s a shock for all of us because they are the last one that you would expect any Lebanese doing harm to them.

“Because they are really, really appreciated. Like all crimes, this shouldn’t be interpreted through generic or general optics – it is a very, very exceptional, exceptional case,” he added.

Mortada said that he has received a large number of calls from people in South Lebanon and spoke of the sadness of people in the region at the news of the attack of the murder of the Private Rooney.

“I would again reiterate in the name of really every each and every Lebanese my deepest condolences and sympathy and grief for this grave abominable criminal act. We all felt that. One of us we’ve lost one of us. He cannot imagine how many phone calls I got from South Lebanon people just weeping.

“There are some initiatives in different villages in Lebanon and municipalities to call the streets Seán Rooney Street and building small memorials for Seán.

“You could feel it at the grassroot level with the local population, how much they are affected by by this incident,” he said.

The Lebanese investigation into the attack that killed Private Rooney is running in tandem with an Irish Military Police (MP) probe and a United Nations enquiry.

Garda detectives and forensic experts are assisting the Irish element and extra MPs have been despatched to Lebanon to assist their colleagues.