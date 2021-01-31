#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

32 Russian Protest Dublin Protesters outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin supporting the campaign to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed…
  • Northern Ireland recorded 19 deaths and 426 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.
  • A major reopening of the economy in March is unlikely, with a phased return of schools on the cards.
  • Survivors of mother and baby homes are disappointed and angry that audio testimonies given to the Commission of Investigation have been destroyed without their knowledge.
  • The Taoiseach said he still has confidence in the president of the European Commission despite the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol, but that “mistakes were made”.
  • A government report on period poverty is due to be launched next month.
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Co Kildare left a man in his 60s hospitalised.
  • The latest political opinion poll puts Fine Gael on top despite a fall in popularity of four percentage points.

THE WORLD

2.57820573 Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok.

#VACCINES AstraZeneca is to deliver nine million additional doses that will partly, but not entirely, narrow the gap between the original doses planned from the company and the total the EU will receive.

#RUSSIA Over 4,000 protesters were detained today by Russian police in the latest demonstrations demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

#USA A group of Republic senators are proposing an alternative to Joe Biden’s Covid-19 relief plan, arguing that their approach could garner bipartisan support.

#UK Britain intends to apply this week to join the 11-nation free trade bloc of Asia-Pacific countries in the wake of leaving the EU’s single market.

PARTING SHOT

As you’re probably aware, former US president Donald Trump is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate.

He is the first president in the US’ history to be impeached by the House of Representatives twice, and the first to face a trial after leaving office.

On TheJournal.ie’s The Explainer podcast this week, we looked at what the trial could mean for Trump’s future and whether it has the support of Republicans.

You can listen back to the episode here.

