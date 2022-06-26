Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Milla Mahon (3), Miles O'Sullivan (4), left, and Solomon Mahon (6) on Saint Catherine's Avenue in Dublin for one of over 1,000 street feasts across the country.

IRELAND

A dog at a pro-choice protest in the US over the weekend. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Advertisement

WORLD

#UKRAINE: Explosions rocked the capital Kyiv early today as the Russians have now fully occupied the key industrial hub of Severodonetsk.

#UNITED STATES: Abortion rights supporters and opponents are mapping out their next moves after last week’s landmark Supreme Court ruling.

#BRITAIN: Boris Johnson said he plans on remaining Prime Minister until the 2030s.

#NORWAY: A memorial service was held for victims of a shooting during Oslo Pride festival.

#PUBLIC HEALTH: The WHO said monkeypox is not currently a global health emergency.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

For the first time in three years communities came back together again for the annual Street Feast. Over 1,000 street feasts, which aim to build neighbourhood networks and tackle social isolation, took place this year all across the country.

Source: Mark Stedman