Here's what happened today: Sunday

Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

NO FEE 5 Street Feast 2022 Milla Mahon (3), Miles O'Sullivan (4), left, and Solomon Mahon (6) on Saint Catherine's Avenue in Dublin for one of over 1,000 street feasts across the country.

IRELAND

  • HSE chief Paul Reid said the planned downgrade of Navan Hospital‘s Emergency Department will proceed.
  • A protest took place outside the US Embassy in Dublin over the recent Roe v Wade ruling.
  • Bono revealed he has a half brother that he only learned about in 2000.
  • Brandon Lewis said MLAs will have their pay cut if Stormont does not return soon.
  • SIPTU members in the Irish Wheelchair Association voted to strike.
  • There have been calls for authorities to investigate whether the Pegasus spyware was used to spy on Irish citizens.
  • Clinics for people suffering with long Covid symptoms need to be established “as a matter of urgency”, one TD has said. 

seattle-usa-25th-jun-2022-pro-choice-protestors-flooded-downtown-for-a-second-day-to-march-following-the-scotus-decision-to-remove-the-nearly-half-century-long-constitutional-precedent-to-protect A dog at a pro-choice protest in the US over the weekend. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

WORLD

#UKRAINE: Explosions rocked the capital Kyiv early today as the Russians have now fully occupied  the key industrial hub of Severodonetsk.

#UNITED STATES: Abortion rights supporters and opponents are mapping out their next moves after last week’s landmark Supreme Court ruling. 

#BRITAIN: Boris Johnson said he plans on remaining Prime Minister until the 2030s. 

#NORWAY: A memorial service was held for victims of a shooting during Oslo Pride festival. 

#PUBLIC HEALTH: The WHO said monkeypox is not currently a global health emergency.

PARTING SHOT

For the first time in three years communities came back together again for the annual Street Feast. Over 1,000 street feasts, which aim to build neighbourhood networks and tackle social isolation, took place this year all across the country.

NO FEE 10 Street Feast 2022 Source: Mark Stedman

