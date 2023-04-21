Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GONE UK government minister Dominic Raab resigned following an inquiry into bullying allegations, after a report concluded that he engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary.
#PARIS BOMBING A sociology professor has been sentenced to life in prison in absentia for the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in the French capital that left four people dead.
#WARMING PLANET The past eight years were the warmest of modern records, a new global report has found – despite a weather phenomenon that had a cooling effect.
PARTING SHOT
After threatening for some time, Twitter’s owner Elon Musk went and wiped thousands of accounts of their verification badges. As Carl Kinsella outlines, this goes beyond ego and into the realm of something that does in fact matter, given the platform’s role for spreading information in emergencies and its other uses.
Meanwhile, Aoife Barry goes back to the early days of Twitter and what it has morphed into since Musk took over. The piece is an an extract from her new book, Social Capital.
