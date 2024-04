NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The launch of Movember's campaign, Know Thy Nuts, for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men aged 15-40. Leon FarrelL / Photocall Ireland Leon FarrelL / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

From top-right, clockwise: Seif Issam Abu Taha, Damian Soból, and Lalzawmi Frankcom

#GAZA: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted his country’s armed forces “unintentionally” killed seven aid workers after the car they were travelling in was hit by an air strike in Gaza. Three of the seven victims have since been named publicly.

#TURKEY: A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations has killed at least 29 people, officials and reports from Turkey said.

#FINLAND: One child died and two others were seriously injured after a 12-year-old shooter opened fire at a school in Finland this morning.

#INCOGNITO: Google agreed to delete billions of records containing personal information collected from millions of people through its Chrome web browser, as part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit in the US.

#ULTRAVOX: Midge Ure announced the death of his former Ultravox bandmate Chris Cross.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Last week, Diageo announced they were raising their prices once again.

Their draught beers – Guinness, Harp, Carlsberg, Hop House 13, Smithwicks and Rockshore – will go up by 6c, with the hikes coming into effect on 19 April.

The average cost across Ireland for a pint of stout was €5.64 in February this year, according to the CSO. On average a pint of lager cost €6.

So in today’s poll, we wanted to know: What is the most you’ve paid for a pint in Ireland?

Take part here, or have a look at the poll outcome if you’ve already cast your vote.