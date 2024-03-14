Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The wife and daughters of Charlie Bird remembered him today during memorial service at the Mansion House in Dublin.
- Sinn Féin criticised the Government for gifting scarves to the US for St Patrick’s Day, which were partly made of wool from New Zealand.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland will defend itself after the European Commission referred the State to the EU’s Court of Justice over a failure to protect peat bogs from turf cutting.
- A former garda assaulted his ex-wife and stepsons over 12-year period while member of the force, a court heard.
- A visually impaired councillor said he was accused of pretending to be blind.
- 7 June was set as the date for the local and European elections.
- Every tenth motorist admitted to getting behind the wheel of a car after having a drink.
- Dublin City councillors discussed the tents near Mount Street yesterday and let loose on the Government.
- Ireland was fined €4.5 million by the EU court for persistent delays in implementing updated telecoms rules.
- There are now four measles cases confirmed in Ireland.
- Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan were named as nominees for this year’s IFTA awards.
INTERNATIONAL
#WASHINGTON D.C: Varadkar and O’Neill gently raised the Gaza message to muted applause from Washington power brokers
#RUSSIA: The Russian Presidential elections were not labelled fair or free by the EU and NATO
#ESSEX: A man denied assaulting former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane
PARTING SHOT
The wife of former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird said she was “heartbroken” at his death today at a memorial service at Dublin’s Mansion House.
Bird died on Monday aged 74. The service was held in the Round Room of the Mansion House where Charlie’s wife Claire told mourners that it was an “absolute privilege” to look after her husband during his illness.
She said they both loved to travel and to walk the hills in Wicklow with their dog Tiger.
“What made me fall in love with Bird was his zest for life. There was never a dull moment when you were with him,” she said.
“He always loved being the centre of attention, loved all the craic. I love you Bird, I’m going to miss you so much.”
You can read the full story on the service here.
