Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Sinn Féin had harsh words for Government over a decision to gift scarves partly made of NZ wool for Paddy's Day. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, spoke at the Ireland Funds 32nd National Gala, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC last night. Alamy Alamy

#WASHINGTON D.C: Varadkar and O’Neill gently raised the Gaza message to muted applause from Washington power brokers

#RUSSIA: The Russian Presidential elections were not labelled fair or free by the EU and NATO

#ESSEX: A man denied assaulting former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane

PARTING SHOT

A memorial service took place today for Charlie Bird at the Mansion House in Dublin. Leah Farrell / Rolling News Leah Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

The wife of former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird said she was “heartbroken” at his death today at a memorial service at Dublin’s Mansion House.

Bird died on Monday aged 74. The service was held in the Round Room of the Mansion House where Charlie’s wife Claire told mourners that it was an “absolute privilege” to look after her husband during his illness.

She said they both loved to travel and to walk the hills in Wicklow with their dog Tiger.

“What made me fall in love with Bird was his zest for life. There was never a dull moment when you were with him,” she said.

“He always loved being the centre of attention, loved all the craic. I love you Bird, I’m going to miss you so much.”

You can read the full story on the service here.