Advertisement
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Charlie Bird, woolen scarves and elections hit headlines today.
835
52 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

baaaa Sinn Féin had harsh words for Government over a decision to gift scarves partly made of NZ wool for Paddy's Day. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

taoiseach-leo-varadkar-speaks-at-the-ireland-funds-32nd-national-gala-at-the-national-building-museum-in-washington-dc-during-his-visit-to-the-us-for-st-patricks-day-picture-date-wednesday-marc Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, spoke at the Ireland Funds 32nd National Gala, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC last night. Alamy Alamy

#WASHINGTON D.C: Varadkar and O’Neill gently raised the Gaza message to muted applause from Washington power brokers

#RUSSIA: The Russian Presidential elections were not labelled fair or free by the EU and NATO

#ESSEX: A man denied assaulting former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane

PARTING SHOT

Charlie Bird funeral-50_90701157 A memorial service took place today for Charlie Bird at the Mansion House in Dublin. Leah Farrell / Rolling News Leah Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

The wife of former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird said she was “heartbroken” at his death today at a memorial service at Dublin’s Mansion House. 

Bird died on Monday aged 74. The service was held in the Round Room of the Mansion House where Charlie’s wife Claire told mourners that it was an “absolute privilege” to look after her husband during his illness.

She said they both loved to travel and to walk the hills in Wicklow with their dog Tiger.

“What made me fall in love with Bird was his zest for life. There was never a dull moment when you were with him,” she said. 

“He always loved being the centre of attention, loved all the craic. I love you Bird, I’m going to miss you so much.”

You can read the full story on the service here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags