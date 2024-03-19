Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon announced he is leaving politics after 20 years due to the toxic environment. Mark Stedman / Photocall Ireland Mark Stedman / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Wildfires, heatwaves, extreme flooding and global droughts are becoming more common, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. Alamy Alamy

#SHATESIDE SHINNERS: Sinn Féin’s reserved public remarks on Gaza while in US leave the party wide open for criticism, writes Christina Finn

#GAZA: Israel may be using starvation as a ‘weapon of war’ as food supplies in Gaza ‘completely exhausted’

#RED ALERT: Another climate agency confirmed that 2023 was the World’s hottest year.

#HOLLYWOOD: Hundreds of Jewish actors signed an open letter condemning Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar speech.

PARTING SHOT

Mayor of Waterford City and County Joe Conway.

Mayor of Waterford City and County Joe Conway had a cycle today to encourage more people to use the foot and bike paths around the county.

Research has found that over half of the people of The Déise walk or wheel at least five times per week. To encourage the remainder to get out there and hit the pavements, Cllr Conway took to his bike to show just how easy it is.