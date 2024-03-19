Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon announced he will not contest in the next election.
- Garda rosters dispute looks to be coming to an end as the union leaders voted to accept new proposal.
- A man died in hospital following serious assault in Cobh car park last Friday
- Protests took place in the capital against the Government’s treatment of international protection applicants.
- IRA’s Pearse McAuley, domestic abuser and killer of Garda Jerry McCabe, died.
- A Dublin firefighter in Boston for St Patrick’s weekend was charged with rape.
- A man (40s) died after a truck crashed on the M11 in Co Wicklow.
- Ballet Ireland accused of ‘dragging art into politics‘ by dropping Israeli choreographed performance.
- European Parliament backed a call to improve the mica scheme to deliver “100% redress”.
INTERNATIONAL
#SHATESIDE SHINNERS: Sinn Féin’s reserved public remarks on Gaza while in US leave the party wide open for criticism, writes Christina Finn
#GAZA: Israel may be using starvation as a ‘weapon of war’ as food supplies in Gaza ‘completely exhausted’
#RED ALERT: Another climate agency confirmed that 2023 was the World’s hottest year.
#HOLLYWOOD: Hundreds of Jewish actors signed an open letter condemning Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar speech.
PARTING SHOT
Mayor of Waterford City and County Joe Conway had a cycle today to encourage more people to use the foot and bike paths around the county.
Research has found that over half of the people of The Déise walk or wheel at least five times per week. To encourage the remainder to get out there and hit the pavements, Cllr Conway took to his bike to show just how easy it is.
