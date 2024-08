NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Michael O'Leary, boss of Ryanair, wants drink limits in Dublin airport. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Israel targeted a number of neighbourhoods and refugee camps in raids inside of the West Bank today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ITALY: The Captain of Sicily sunken yacht is ‘not responding to prosecutors’ questions’

#WEST BANK: Ten Palestinians were killed after Israel targeted towns and a refugee camp in the West Bank

#GAZA: Israeli gunfire hit a ‘clearly marked’ UN humanitarian vehicle in Gaza

#UNITED STATES: Biden pressed ahead with plans to construct Gaza aid pier despite many concerns a report said.

#PARIS: The Telegram founder was freed from custody as police probe alleged child abuse claim

#FRANCE: Why are opposition leaders saying Macron is carrying out an ‘anti-democratic coup’? Find out here.

PARTING SHOT

Leaving Certificate exam hall. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

Want to find out how many points were required to get into your course this year? Or are you curious to see how it changed compared to when you were at college?

Well, The Journal has compiled the results of all courses this year. And you can find the database here.