NIALL BLANEY HAS been reelected to the Agricultural Panel of the Seanad as counting is set to continue across the weekend.

Blaney has served on the panel since 2020. He is the fifth person to be elected to the panel, which has 11 seats. His Fianna Fáil party colleague, Teresa Costello, has also been elected to the panel this afternoon.

Yesterday, former Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan topped the poll on the Agriculture panel, exceeding the quota by over 11,000 votes.

Joanne Collins (SF), Victor Boyhan (IND), and Paul Daly (FF) also met the quota and were deemed elected on the same panel yesterday.

Advertisement

Former Sinn Féin TD Pauline Tully was the first TD who had lost their seat in the general election in November to be elected to the Seanad yesterday, on the Cultural and Education Panel.

The Cultural and Educational panel of the Seanad is the only panel to have concluded counting and has elected its five senators: Pauline Tully (SF), Cathal Byrne (FG), Shane Curley (FF), Seán Kyne (FG), and Joe Conway (IND).

The two university panels concluded counting yesterday. On the University of Dublin panel, Aubrey McCarthy was elected and joined Independent senators Lynn Ruane and Tom Clonan, who retained their seats on the panel yesterday.

On the National University of Ireland (NUI) panel, the three incumbent senators were elected. Michael McDowell, Rónán Mullen, and Alice Mary Higgins are all Independents.

Of the 60 seats available in the Seanad, 11 are to be filled by Senators appointed by the Taoiseach. Of the 49 being contested in election, 17 have been filled.