#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about these Nicholases, Nicks, and maybe even a Nicky?

There’s a Nicola here as well.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
30 minutes ago 3,552 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5285860

IT’S NOT THE date we might normally associate with him here in Ireland, but this weekend marks Saint Nicholas Day, celebrated on either 5 or 6 December.

The legend of Saint Nicholas has evolved over the years, with the central character taking on new traits as the story merged with numerous folktales. The central core story traces its origins back to the 4th century bishop of Myra.

St Nick’s habit of gift giving seems to have started when he helped a father pay dowries for his three daughters – without which they would have been unable to marry, and likely sold into slavery or prostitution.

He was also involved in the rescue of three other children – but more on that in a second.

It is also important to stress at this juncture that despite some confusion over his origins, there is no doubt surrounding the actual existence of the man we now call Santy or Santa Claus and his gift-giving abilities.

Let’s get on with this quiz.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

First up, the big one: St Nicholas. One of his reputed miracles was preventing three young children from being turned into...
Wikimedia
... ham.
... gold.

... wine.
... more children.
St Nicholas saved these ham-destined children by...
Wikimedia
... convincing their father to become a Christian.
... swapping them out with actual pigs on Christmas Eve.

... making the sign of the cross above their pickled remains, and in doing so resurrected them.
... convincing them that there was more to life than being ham.
When did Nicky Byrne represent Ireland at the Eurovision?
PA Images
2010
2011

2016
He has never represented Ireland at the Eurovision
True or false: Nicholas II was Russian's final monarch.
Wikimedia
True
False
Which Nicholas Cage film gave birth to this meme?
Vampire's Kiss
Face/Off

Con Air
The Wicker Man
Who did Kylie Minogue perform Where the Wild Roses Grow with?
Nick Drake
Nick Cave

Nick Jonas
Nicholas II (posthumously)
When was Nicolas Sarkozy first elected president of France?
PA Images
2001
2007

2012
1958
Nick Offerman plays which character in Parks and Recreation?
Ron Swinson
Ron Ludgate

Burlyman Libertarianson
Ron Swanson
Are we accepting people called Nicola here as well? I think yes. What was Nicola Sturgeon involved in before joining the Scottish National Party?
PA Images
The Labour Party
Free and Independent Scotland (FIS)

The Conservative Party
Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament
And finally, the author of this quiz is also Nicky - which is his favourite small garden bird?
Robin
Blue Tit

Great Tit
Chaffinch

Coal Tit
Goldfinch

House Sparrow
Green Finch

Dunnock
Wren

Siskin
Other
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are Nicky Ryan, author of this quiz
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this topless St Nick
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this very jolly St Nick
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are this very Christian St Nick
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are one of the children who were going to be turned into ham
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie