Quiz: How much do you know about these Nicholases, Nicks, and maybe even a Nicky?

IT’S NOT THE date we might normally associate with him here in Ireland, but this weekend marks Saint Nicholas Day, celebrated on either 5 or 6 December.

The legend of Saint Nicholas has evolved over the years, with the central character taking on new traits as the story merged with numerous folktales. The central core story traces its origins back to the 4th century bishop of Myra.

St Nick’s habit of gift giving seems to have started when he helped a father pay dowries for his three daughters – without which they would have been unable to marry, and likely sold into slavery or prostitution.

He was also involved in the rescue of three other children – but more on that in a second.

It is also important to stress at this juncture that despite some confusion over his origins, there is no doubt surrounding the actual existence of the man we now call Santy or Santa Claus and his gift-giving abilities.

Let’s get on with this quiz.

