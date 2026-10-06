Armed gardaí shot an XL Bully dog after it killed Limerick woman, inquest hears

ARMED GARDAÍ SHOT an XL Bully dog four times to subdue and kill it after it attacked and killed its owner, Nicole Morey, in Co Limerick.

Evidence of the shots fired by gardaí was heard at the inquest into the death of Limerick woman Nicole Morey, who was killed by her pet dogs at her rented home at Fedamore, Co Limerick, two years ago.

The fatal attack occurred on the night of 4 June 2024, when Morey arrived home after celebrating her 23rd birthday with family and friends.

Following her death, laws were introduced making it illegal, from February 2025, to own XL Bully dogs without a certificate of exemption.

Limerick Coroner’s Court, sitting in Kilmallock, heard emergency services received a 999 call at 11.35pm on the night about a woman being attacked by a dog in the driveway of her home.

Gardaí told the inquest that armed officers arrived at the address at 10 minutes to midnight and observed two aggressive dogs at the grim scene “with blood on their faces”.

Paramedics were unable to access the property until the dogs were subdued.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, attached to An Garda Síochána, had to shoot the adult XL Bully four times before it eventually died, it was heard.

Morey, originally from Crossagalla, Limerick City, had been living at the property by herself; however, the dog attack was witnessed remotely by her former partner who had access to footage of CCTV cameras that were recording at the property.

Pathologist Dr Marcell Szasz gave evidence that Morey’s injuries were “consistent with a dog attack”.

Dr Szasz said Morey suffered multiple puncture wounds and “very extensive trauma” in the mauling.

Dr Szasz concluded that Morey died from haemorrhage and shock consistent with a dog attack.

Limerick coroner John McNamara noted that following an “extensive investigation” by gardaí, which included reviewing CCTV footage of the attack, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled no criminal prosecution would follow.

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Addressing Morey’s family, McNamara said her death was “untimely and tragic”.

“I’m sure it’s etched in your memories forever; she was obviously a dog lover,” he said.

Returning a verdict of “misadventure”, McNamara said Morey’s death could not be classified as an accident, and that it was the result of an unintended outcome of an intentional act by the dog.

Speaking afterwards, Nicole’s father Patrick thanked the emergency services for their response and valiant efforts on the night.

“Nicole was always happy, she loved her family and her brothers and sisters and was very close to them,” he said.

Paying tribute, Morey’s father said his late daughter “had such a good heart”.

“We can get on with missing her now,” he added.

The Coroner, along with Sergeant David Delahunty, An Garda Síochána, expressed their sympathies and condolences to Morey’s family.

Condolences were expressed to the family of Nicole on behalf of the coroner and also by Delahunty on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

Morey’s sister, Jolene Morey, told her late sister’s funeral Mass how their hearts were “shattered for the rest of our lives” after Nicole’s sudden and shocking death.

“It’s hurting so much that no one will ever know,” said Morey.

Paying tribute to her “loving sister”, Jolene Morey said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be here at your funeral. You were so loving and caring, you never deserved any of this.”

She told mourners: “Every day we would laugh and joke, Nicole would sing her heart and soul out every morning.”

“There was no closer bond than me and my sister Nicole; she was like a mother figure to me and my brothers — her nickname was “Mothers” — there was nothing in life Nicole wouldn’t do for us”, Morey said.