The 9 at 9: Friday

1. #PHASE TWO: The Cabinet is set to sign off on Ireland proceeding to Phase Two of re-opening.

2. #JOB LOSSES: Airbnb plans to cut around 35% of its Dublin workforce with around 190 jobs to go.

3. #AMERICA: Reverend Al Sharpton led the tributes at a memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis.

4. #GETTING READY: Some workplaces are grappling with the pandemic-related safety requirements ahead of re-opening.

5. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: The Lord Mayor of Dublin is asking people to sign a book of condolence for George Floyd rather than protest tomorrow.

6. #BREXIT: Businesses have called for detail on the Northern Ireland protocol from the British government.

7. #NUI GALWAY: High blood pressure can double the risk of Covid-19 death according to a study published today.

8. #CLOSE CONTACTS: Independent TD Denis Naughten warned of a “significant community risk” due to close contacts in meat plants not being followed up on.

9. #EDUCATION: Writing in TheJournal.ie, Professor Sam McConkey says it could be November before schools are back in full.