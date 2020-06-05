This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Friday 5 Jun 2020, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,319 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5115404
Image: Shutterstock/Romans14
Image: Shutterstock/Romans14

Updated 1 minute ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PHASE TWO: The Cabinet is set to sign off on Ireland proceeding to Phase Two of re-opening

2. #JOB LOSSES: Airbnb plans to cut around 35% of its Dublin workforce with around 190 jobs to go.

3. #AMERICA: Reverend Al Sharpton led the tributes at a memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis

4. #GETTING READY: Some workplaces are grappling with the pandemic-related safety requirements ahead of re-opening

5. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: The Lord Mayor of Dublin is asking people to sign a book of condolence for George Floyd rather than protest tomorrow

6. #BREXIT: Businesses have called for detail on the Northern Ireland protocol from the British government

7. #NUI GALWAY: High blood pressure can double the risk of Covid-19 death according to a study published today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #CLOSE CONTACTS: Independent TD Denis Naughten warned of a “significant community risk” due to close contacts in meat plants not being followed up on

9. #EDUCATION: Writing in TheJournal.ie, Professor Sam McConkey says it could be November before schools are back in full

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie