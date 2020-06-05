The 9 at 9: Friday

Updated 1 minute ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #PHASE TWO: The Cabinet is set to sign off on Ireland proceeding to Phase Two of re-opening.
2. #JOB LOSSES: Airbnb plans to cut around 35% of its Dublin workforce with around 190 jobs to go.
3. #AMERICA: Reverend Al Sharpton led the tributes at a memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis.
4. #GETTING READY: Some workplaces are grappling with the pandemic-related safety requirements ahead of re-opening.
5. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: The Lord Mayor of Dublin is asking people to sign a book of condolence for George Floyd rather than protest tomorrow.
6. #BREXIT: Businesses have called for detail on the Northern Ireland protocol from the British government.
7. #NUI GALWAY: High blood pressure can double the risk of Covid-19 death according to a study published today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #CLOSE CONTACTS: Independent TD Denis Naughten warned of a “significant community risk” due to close contacts in meat plants not being followed up on.
9. #EDUCATION: Writing in TheJournal.ie, Professor Sam McConkey says it could be November before schools are back in full.
COMMENTS