The 8 at 8: Tuesday

1. #ON THE WAY: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party parliamentary members have endorsed the programme for government.

2. #FLU SEASON: Experts have warned that colds, flus and Covid-19 combined could overwhelm the Irish health system this winter.

3. #PROPERTY: The pandemic is set to cause a major shortfall in housing supply according to a new study.

4. #COVID-19: Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said Rip.ie shows Ireland hasn’t had any excess mortality in over six weeks.

5. #CAUTION: Many nursing homes are taking a “cautious approach” to allowing visits despite a green light from the HSE.

6. #RECENT ARRIVALS: New Zealand reported its first new Covid-19 cases in 25 days in two recent arrivals from the UK.

7. #OKLAHOMA: US President Donald Trump has rejected health concerns for a planned election rally this weekend and said he actually wants to triple crowd numbers.

8. #LANCET STUDY: One in five people have an “underlying condition that increases severe Covid-19 risk”, according to a new study.