#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Tuesday 16 June, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 7:50 AM
30 minutes ago 1,704 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5123865
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ON THE WAY: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party parliamentary members have endorsed the programme for government

2. #FLU SEASON: Experts have warned that colds, flus and Covid-19 combined could overwhelm the Irish health system this winter. 

3. #PROPERTY: The pandemic is set to cause a major shortfall in housing supply according to a new study

4. #COVID-19: Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said Rip.ie shows Ireland hasn’t had any excess mortality in over six weeks

5. #CAUTION: Many nursing homes are taking a “cautious approach” to allowing visits despite a green light from the HSE. 

6. #RECENT ARRIVALS: New Zealand reported its first new Covid-19 cases in 25 days in two recent arrivals from the UK

7. #OKLAHOMA: US President Donald Trump has rejected health concerns for a planned election rally this weekend and said he actually wants to triple crowd numbers

8. #LANCET STUDY: One in five people have an “underlying condition that increases severe Covid-19 risk”, according to a new study

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

