The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #ON THE WAY: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party parliamentary members have endorsed the programme for government.
2. #FLU SEASON: Experts have warned that colds, flus and Covid-19 combined could overwhelm the Irish health system this winter.
3. #PROPERTY: The pandemic is set to cause a major shortfall in housing supply according to a new study.
4. #COVID-19: Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said Rip.ie shows Ireland hasn’t had any excess mortality in over six weeks.
5. #CAUTION: Many nursing homes are taking a “cautious approach” to allowing visits despite a green light from the HSE.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #RECENT ARRIVALS: New Zealand reported its first new Covid-19 cases in 25 days in two recent arrivals from the UK.
7. #OKLAHOMA: US President Donald Trump has rejected health concerns for a planned election rally this weekend and said he actually wants to triple crowd numbers.
8. #LANCET STUDY: One in five people have an “underlying condition that increases severe Covid-19 risk”, according to a new study.
COMMENTS