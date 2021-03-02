#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -3°C Tuesday 2 March 2021
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 7:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen below 500 for the first time this year.

2. #M50 CHASE: A woman in her 20s was arrested after multiple garda cars pursued a vehicle from Ballymun to Bray and back.

3. #FACTCHECK: There are a number of misleading Covid-19 claims in a leaflet made by three political parties.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Stormont ministers will meet again today to try to reach a consensus on a roadmap out of lockdown.

5. #HIGHLY EFFECTIVE: A study from Public Health England has found both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to be “highly effective” in preventing hospitalisations and serious illness.

6. #LABELLING: Twitter is set to adopt a new policy over tweets containing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines

7. #NEW YORK: A third woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of offensive behaviour.

8. #APOLOGY: Horse trainer Gordon Elliott has described the photo of him sitting on a dead horse a “moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for”. 

