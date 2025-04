THE MINISTER FOR Justice has said has has been given “no indication” from gardaí that missing Kerry farmer Michael Gaine was murdered.

Speaking in Kerry at the opening of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) annual conference, Jim O’Callaghan said gardaí have briefed him about progress in the investigation.

Massive searches and forensic examinations have taken place as gardaí continue their search for the 56-year-old who was reported missing from his home near Kenmare, Co. Kerry on Friday, 21 March.

He was last seen in Kenmare town, on Thursday 20 March, almost a month ago.

When asked by The Journal did he believe Michael Gaine had been murdered, O’Callaghan replied: “The gardaí have not indicated that to me as of yet.”

“I know the gardai and indeed the army are doing a huge amount of work in terms of trying to facilitate the search for Michael Gaine but I have been kept updated in respect of it – but I am concerned about him,” he added.

The Minister appealed to anyone in Kerry or elsewhere who may have information about the disappearance of the missing farmer to come forward.

O’Callaghan said he did not believe that he should reveal the contents of confidential briefings about the farmer to ease their concerns.

“I don’t think the public has a right to know that, to be honest with you,” he said.

“I think the gardaí have an entitlement to conduct the inquiry in the thorough and careful manner in which they have conducted it to date.

“I think it is entirely for An Garda Siochána to determine when the status of this investigation should change into a different type of investigation.”

Michael is described as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

When last seen, he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Over the past three weeks, gardaí has carried out extensive searches and enquiries coordinated from an incident room at Killarney Garda Station. Gardaí have also conducted daily searches since 22 March.

These searches have been centred on Michael’s farmyard at Carrig East, Kenmare, as well as the surrounding lands, water sources and roads.

Gardaí have been assisted by the Civil Defence, Irish Coast Guard Units, Irish Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 115, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Search and Rescue Dog Team, Kerry Fire Service and 200 civilian volunteers.

Since 1 April, further assistance has been provided by the Irish Defence Forces.

Defence Forces personnel were deployed to search the wooded and marsh areas and have utilised their experience across mountainous terrain, rugged landscape, and dense forest and undergrowth.

Gardaí have also deployed specialist members from the Water Unit, Divisional Search Teams and members undertaking investigative actions such as CCTV and dash-cam collection.

To date, gardaí have undertaken nearly 230 formal enquiries, taken nearly 100 witness statements and recovered around 1,500 hours of CCTV and dash-cam footage.