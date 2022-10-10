Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 10 October 2022
‘No plans’ to change classification of cannabis to Class A drug in UK, says No 10

There have been reports suggesting the UK Home Secretary was open to a tougher stance on cannabis.

By Press Association Monday 10 Oct 2022, 2:10 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Liz Truss has “no plans” to classify cannabis as a Class A drug, Downing Street has said after it emerged Home Secretary Suella Braverman was open to the idea.

The Home Secretary believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised in the UK as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a source close to her.

But No 10 said there were no plans to change the law and the UK Government was focused on “cracking down on illegal drugs”.

The British Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There’s no plans to change the laws around cannabis.

“Our priority is on cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive. We’ve launched a drug strategy backed by record investment to deliver a whole-system approach to tackling supply and demand.”

The Sunday Times reported that Braverman was considering upgrading cannabis to Class A, which would carry tougher penalties for those caught using or dealing the drug.

A UK Home Office source told the PA news agency it was “a very big stretch of the imagination” to say she wanted the drug upgraded but she was “receptive” to ideas put forward by Conservative police and crime commissioners who had called for the tougher stance.

“Her position on this is that effectively cannabis has been legalised by not being policed properly. We need to focus attention on changing that.”

Asked whether No 10 was overruling the Home Secretary on the issue, the British Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I think you’re referring to reports over the weekend, based on sources.

“I haven’t seen anything from the Home Secretary herself on that position and obviously I’ve given you the Government’s stance on this.”

