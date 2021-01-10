#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Advertisement

Seventeen deaths and 1,112 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Today’s figures bring the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the North to 1,460.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 2:05 PM
49 minutes ago 2,873 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321310
Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland
Image: Shutterstock/James Kennedy NI
Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland
Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland
Image: Shutterstock/James Kennedy NI

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS announced that 1,112 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

In its latest update this afternoon, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said that 17 more people have died with Covid-19.

Two of the deaths occurred outside of the last 24 hour reporting period.

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases confirmed in the North to 88,700 and the number of people who have died to 1,460.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are currently operating at 94% occupancy and there are 703 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in hospital.

There are 53 Covid-19 patients in ICU in the North and 137 active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Of the cases reported today, 185 are in Belfast and 183 are in the district of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon.

140 of the cases are in Newry, Mourne and Down, while 130 are in Mid Ulster.

In a statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Friday, Minister for Health Robin Swann said hospitals were facing “unprecedented pressures”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I am assured that every attempt will continue to be made to protect the most urgent surgery where this is achievable, and that postponed operations will be rescheduled as quickly as possible,” Swann said.

“The unfortunate reality is that a health service that struggles to cope in normal times is not built to withstand a pandemic of this scale,” he said.

Swann said that the peak of the current surge is expected in the third week of January.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland confirmed nine deaths and 1,442 new cases of Covid-19.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie