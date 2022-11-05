'What is next?': McDonald and O'Neill say UK Govt must clarify its plans for NI next week

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said that the UK Government needs to set out what it plans to do next to resolve the ongoing crisis at Stormont.

Speaking ahead of the party’s Ard Fheis in Dublin, McDonald said that “plan B” in resolving issues at Stormont should be one of a joint authority.

“It means not turning back the clock. It means for those sections of political unionism who hanker for yesterday, yesterday is not available, only tomorrow, the only way is forward,” she said.

“The British Government have now announced there won’t be an election before Christmas, but what they now need to do is set out exactly what the plan is.

“We need a clear and very firm indication from Downing Street that there will be good faith negotiations with Europe. And that, in fact, we will have a conclusion to those negotiations, no more unilateral action,” she said.

Stormont then needs to get back up and running, said McDonald.

Advertisement

“I know the frustration amongst ourselves and wider society that people have been left in limbo as we face into an incredible cost-of-living crisis.

“The British Government has set out what they won’t do, but we now need to know what they are preparing to do, what is the plan?”

She said the very basis of the peace settlement has been “partnership between all of us. On this island between two sovereign governments”.

“So, in the event that the DUP continue to sabotage the institutions, continue to refuse to nominate a deputy first minister to work hand in glove with Michelle O’Neill, a first minister for all.

“If that continues, well, then, of course, the governments have to have a plan B, one of partnership, one of a joint authority, and I raised this matter with the Taoiseach recently.

“I encouraged him and I would encourage him again, and the British government, to be very sure that they have their ducks in a row. To be very sure that there is clarity around the plan, the partnership plan B.

“You’ll recall during 2006, when things were in difficulties and stalled, the two governments at that time spoke openly at the fact that these partnership arrangements were being discussed and their work was advancing.”

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has said the UK Government needs to “step up to the plate” and find a way to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work.

“What is next? They have said they will not call an election, but what is the purpose to that?” she asked.

“They have yet to set out what are the next steps, so I would demand that there is a very clear statement next week from the British Government that actually says what they are going to do next.

“If they are going to extend the time to call an election, the purpose needs to be find an agreed way forward to make the protocol work and all those talks need to continue in earnest.

“We need to find an agreed way forward. Westminster needs to step up to the plate and find a way to make the protocol work, and then the public can have an executive that actually helps them through the cost-of-living crisis.

“It is just madness that in this day and age whenever people are struggling through these winter months that there is no executive in place and no ministers taking decisions.

“There is no-one at the helm in the north. It is not good enough.”