Thursday 26 May 2022
NI has seen ‘far more grim moments’ than protocol row, US Congressman says

Neal made the comments on a fact-finding mission to Ireland.

By Press Association Thursday 26 May 2022, 11:45 AM
Congressman Richard Neal speaking at Stormont.
Image: David Young/PA
Image: David Young/PA

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS endured far more grim moments than the current dispute over post-Brexit trade, a senior US Congressman has said on a diplomatic visit.

Richard Neal, a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts, was commenting as he arrived at Stormont buildings in Belfast for talks with the major parties about the Northern Ireland Protocol impasse.

Power-sharing is on ice after the DUP refused to re-establish a devolved executive following this month’s election in protest at arrangements that have created economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Unionist politicians have reacted angrily to remarks by Neal in Dublin on Tuesday when he claimed the protocol dispute was a “manufactured issue”.

Standing in the Great Hall of Stormont, Neal told journalists: “I have been in this hall many times, through far more grim moments than the one we’re currently witnessing, and I think that the role that we’ve (the US) offered, the dimension that we brought to bear, is overwhelmingly over all of these years been very helpful.

“So, looking forward to what all the parties have to say.”

He also spoke of the need to “duly honour” the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement next year.

“It’s an extraordinary success story,” he added.

Stormont was the latest stop on Neal’s visit with a group of other US politicians.

On Sunday the visiting politicians were given a tour of the Blasket Centre in west Kerry by Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Neal’s delegation met the Taoiseach in Government Buildings on Monday, where they discussed the Good Friday Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They addressed the Seanad the following day as part of events surrounding the centenary of Seanad Éireann.

Neal is the co-chair of the Congressional Friends of Ireland caucus, a bipartisan group set up to advance the cause of peace in Northern Ireland.

The delegation has also held meetings in London and Brussels during its protocol fact-finding mission.

Many unionists and loyalists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming its requirement for checks on goods moving across the Irish Sea has undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has branded the Congressional visit as “terrible”.

An article attacking Neal penned by former DUP leader Arlene Foster published in yesterday’s Daily Express newspaper was titled: “Meddling Americans are the real threat to peace in Northern Ireland”. 

Ahead of his party’s meeting with Neal on Thursday morning, DUP economy minister Gordon Lyons criticised the suggestion that the row about the protocol was manufactured.

“It’s an absolutely disgraceful comment to make,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“And it means that he’s either downplaying the impact that it is having or just doesn’t understand the impact that it is having.”

Contains reporting by Jamie Mc Carron.

