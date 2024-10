THE NORTHERN LIGHTS are brightening up the sky over parts of Ireland tonight.

People have taken to social media to share photos of the dancing pink and green display across various corners of the country.

Stargazers in Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Cork, Mayo and Derry were able to capture the display over the last couple of hours.

OMG it’s overhead and the colours East and West right now! pic.twitter.com/faSja4Sl8N — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 10, 2024

The lights are also visible over parts of England, Scotland, Wales and mainland Europe.

Aurora borealis occurs as a result of charged particles from the sun launched along Earth’s magnetic field colliding with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

Advertisement

The colour of the lights depends on the type of gas particles colliding.

The Northern Lights over Swords in Dublin.

The Northern Lights above Wicklow. Irene Breen Irene Breen

The Northern Lights are typically not visible this far south.

However, the spectacular phenomenon has been visible over Ireland several times already this year, with September being the last time stargazers were able to catch a glimpse of them.

Thanks @LaoisWeather 👋

Great 📸 of our climate station in Co. Laois under the #northernlights tonight

Great views of it over Ireland and beyond under clear skies 🌚



Find out more about Northern Lights on our website 🎇👉 https://t.co/4FANhJBYAl https://t.co/rBL51RKuw2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2024