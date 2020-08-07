This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NPHET to issue further guidance for Kildare, Laois and Offaly following Covid-19 outbreaks

The outbreak is largely associated with meat processing factories.

By Conor McCrave Friday 7 Aug 2020, 7:52 AM
6 minutes ago 1,084 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5170049
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

HEALTH OFFICIALS WILL today announce further advice and measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in Kildare, Laois and Offaly after a significant rise in the number of confirmed cases across the three counties. 

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said almost half the new cases over the past two weeks were located in those counties and warned members of the public to “double down” their efforts to follow public health advice. 

Glynn, at a briefing from the Department of Health last night, said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) was reviewing the circumstances around the outbreaks and will “provide more specific detail and guidance” today. 

The outbreak is largely associated with meat processing factories in the region, and to some degree direct provision centres which are home to a number of factory workers. 

The acting CMO ruled out ordering meat processing factories from suspending their operation completely, but O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe Co Kildare moved to close its doors last night anyway. 

It confirmed 80 of its more than 240 staff tested positive, with a “high” level of “asymptomatic infectivity” and following discussions with the HSE decided to suspended operations while keeping a minimum number of staff members on its warehousing activity. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The company said that given its level of “rigour and our comparatively low level of confirmed cases up to this point, this sudden spike is difficult to comprehend.”

The R number which indicates the rate of transmission has climbed from a low of between 0.4 and 0.7 to almost 2.0, which NPHET’s Professor Philip Nolan described as being of “serious concern”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie