NPHET to issue further guidance for Kildare, Laois and Offaly following Covid-19 outbreaks

HEALTH OFFICIALS WILL today announce further advice and measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in Kildare, Laois and Offaly after a significant rise in the number of confirmed cases across the three counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said almost half the new cases over the past two weeks were located in those counties and warned members of the public to “double down” their efforts to follow public health advice.

Glynn, at a briefing from the Department of Health last night, said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) was reviewing the circumstances around the outbreaks and will “provide more specific detail and guidance” today.

The outbreak is largely associated with meat processing factories in the region, and to some degree direct provision centres which are home to a number of factory workers.

The acting CMO ruled out ordering meat processing factories from suspending their operation completely, but O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe Co Kildare moved to close its doors last night anyway.

It confirmed 80 of its more than 240 staff tested positive, with a “high” level of “asymptomatic infectivity” and following discussions with the HSE decided to suspended operations while keeping a minimum number of staff members on its warehousing activity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The company said that given its level of “rigour and our comparatively low level of confirmed cases up to this point, this sudden spike is difficult to comprehend.”

The R number which indicates the rate of transmission has climbed from a low of between 0.4 and 0.7 to almost 2.0, which NPHET’s Professor Philip Nolan described as being of “serious concern”.