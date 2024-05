NEWS REPORTS YESTERDAY claimed that the number of non-EU citizens found to be illegally present in Ireland last year was the highest in Europe and ten times the EU average.

The piece, based on figures from Eurostat, reported that there were 28.9 illegal third country nationals per 1,000 Irish inhabitants.

However, the initial figures were incorrect because of a misplaced decimal point by the agency.

In reality Ireland had ten times fewer illegally present immigrants in the country compared to the EU average last year.

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union which enables comparisons between countries and regions, has since corrected the figure.

According to its figures, 1,265,350 non-EU citizens were found to be illegally present in the EU in 2023, an increase of 12.9% compared with 2022.

Germany reported the largest number of non-EU citizens found to be illegally present, at 263,670.

In Ireland, this figure was 1,485, an increase on the 2022 figure of 1,240.

Advertisement

Relative to the population, the rate of non-EU citizens found to be illegally present last year in the EU per one thousand inhabitants was 2.8.

In Ireland, this rate was 0.28%, one of the lowest across the EU with only Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Portugal ranking lower.

Non-EU citizens found to be illegally present an EU country, per thousand inhabitants Eurostat Eurostat

However, a typo by Eurostat in the misplacement of a decimal point mistakenly put Ireland’s lowly rate of 0.28% at 28%.

This typo wrongly placed Ireland at the top of the list of countries when it came to the number of illegal immigrants here relative to our population.

The figures also showed that 7,405 non-EU citizens were prevented from entering Ireland last year.

It was the 4th highest number among EU member states with only Poland, Hungary and Croatia refusing a higher number of non-EU nationals.

When the error about the 28% figure emerged today, following some reports in Irish news outlets, Eurostat corrected the figure.

Need more clarity and context on how migration is being discussed in Ireland? Check out our new FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.

The Journal’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here.