OASIS HAVE ANNOUNCED three extra UK dates on its Live ’25 tour “due to unprecedented demand”.

On Tuesday, Oasis confirmed they will reunite and play their first gigs in 15 years, which includes two dates in Dublin’s Croke Park on 16 and 17 August, 2025.

Tickets have not yet gone on sale, but the Manchester band invited fans to apply for a pre-sale ballot – which has now closed – before Saturday’s general release.

The special ballot was put in place “to ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets”.

Tickets go on sale for the Irish shows at 8am, while tickets for the UK go on sale from 9am.

The extra dates announced this morning include shows in Manchester’s Heaton Park on 16 July, London’s Wembley Stadium on 30 July and Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 12 August.

Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 🔥

🎸Heaton Park - July 16th

🎸Wembley - July 30th

🎸Edinburgh - August 12th

Tickets on go on sale this Saturday, 31st August at 9am BST: https://t.co/EtNuE2Hx6b pic.twitter.com/nLgnBtkQhL — Oasis (@oasis) August 29, 2024

The public feud between the Gallaghers has been well-documented over the years and fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

After this incident in Paris, Noel said he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

However, Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them on Tuesday and confirmed the band’s long-awaited reunion saying: “The great wait is over.”

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Formed in 1991, the band quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Their debut album Definitely Maybe became the fastest-selling debut album in British history and all seven of their studio albums went straight to number one in the charts.

Tomorrow also marks 30 years since the release of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, which included classics like ‘Supersonic’, ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’.

Tickets for the Croke Park gigs will be priced from €86.50 and are limited to four per transaction.

Anyone who grabs tickets meanwhile will be able to resell their tickets from Monday 2 September through Ticketmaster or Twickets.