CHRISTMAS WOULDN’T BE Christmas without music.

The same old favourites are played on repeat in the run-up to 25 December, but how well do you know these lesser-played or, in some cases, obscure Christmas songs?

Stick on some tunes, and test yourself.

Complete the opening lyrics from Sufjan Stevens' Get Behind Me, Santa!: I know whatcha doing to me boy... Ashmatic Kitty Records You move so fast like a reindeer in the snow You move so fast like a star in the sky

You move so fast like a psychopathic colour TV Last Christmas, I gave you my heart What's the next line in Joni Mitchell's classic River? They're cutting down trees... Reprise They're putting up reindeer They're putting up lights

They're putting up cribs But the very next day you gave it away Holocene by Bon Iver also falls into the 'songs that make you cry' category. Complete the lyrics: Christmas night... 4AD It hit me right, the stars were bright It clutched the light, the hallow bright

It was a sorrow sight, but the future was bright This year, to save me from tears What's the next line in Sia's Puppies are Forever (an important message in a catchy pop format)? How I love his little pink nose... Atlantic He even strikes a cute pose I think he's waiting to come home with me

He is marking his territory by doing a pee I'll give it to someone special In Just Like Christmas by Low, by the time they got to Oslo what had happened? Kranky The stars had faded The snow was gone

The night was dark Once bitten and twice shy Complete the lyrics in Cold White Christmas by Casiotone for the Painfully Alone: Beer for breakfast who's gonna scold. You've got your early hours dulled by... Tomlab The lies you told The cigarettes you rolled

The fact you're getting old I keep my distance Here's another cheery song about how everything works out. Complete the lyrics in LCD Soundsystem's Christmas Will Break Your Heart: Christmas will shove you down... DFA So just lay back in the snow But I'll never let you go

So just go with the flow But you still catch my eye Christmas Time is Here by Vince Guaraldi is a tad more upbeat. He sings about ancient rhymes of what? Fantasy Love and dreams to share Happiness everywhere

Lights at which to stare Tell me, baby In The Raveonettes' The Christmas Song, Santa is coming to town with what in tow? Columbia His toys on his sleigh His wife and family

His suitcase in his hands Do you recognise me? And finally, one that's not a lyric. The Greedies (members of Thin Lizzy and The Sex Pistols) released a Christmas single in 1979. It was a medley of which two songs? Vertigo Jingle Bells and Santa Claus is Coming to Town Jingle Bells and We Wish You A Merry Christmas

