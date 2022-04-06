3Olympia may retain 'iconic' red exterior as Council rejects elements of planned changes to facade

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has rejected key features of planned changes to the exterior facade for the rebranded 3Olympia.

Earlier this year, Denis Desmond’s and Caroline Downey’s Olympia Productions Unlimited lodged plans with Dublin City Council for an overhaul of the front facade of the 3Olympia Theatre on Dublin’s Dame Street.

The plans followed five months after the Olympia rebranded as the 3Olympia Theatre in an eight-year sponsorship deal with the telecoms giant.

Last September, Caroline Downey said that the sponsorship deal would allow the venue to survive following 18 months of closures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centerpiece of the overhaul is a large art deco arch that would have ‘3Olympia’ on each side and the revamp also included three LED advertising screens. The proposal also included the 3Olympia’s distinctive red painted exterior to be repainted grey.

However, Olympia Productions must now lodge revised plans for what is proposed and the red painted exterior may yet be retained after the Council Conservation Officer stated that “the proposed new painting scheme is not supported”.

The Council planner’s report concluded that “there are some reservations regarding the loss of the distinctive ‘theatre’ red colour to the front elevation”.

The report states: “A more muted colour is proposed however it may be the case that the retention of the traditional red colour may be more appropriate.”

As a result, the Council has told the 3Olympia firm to provide a new paint scheme to be based on careful paint analysis on the existing building façade and joinery which should inform a more appropriate choice of colours for the theatre entrance.

As part of the revised plans sought, the Council has also told Olympia Productions that the new plans are to include the omission of the planned art deco arch and the three LED advertising screens.

The Council has ordered the omission of the arch after its Conservation Office stated that it had “serious concerns that the proposed art deco style arched metal feature is excessive, both in terms of its visual impacts on the architectural character of the building”.

The Council stated that “the scale of the arch is likely to have a detrimental impact on the subject site and the streetscape” and instead of the arch, the Olympia firm has been asked to submit plans for a smaller projecting sign.

Planning consultant for Olympia Productions, John Spain & Associates told the Council that the proposals “will provide a high quality facade to Dame Street which constitutes a vast improvement to the current frontage both in terms of palette and materials used and architectural style and quality”.

Spain contended that the works `will not only provide the 3Olympia Theatre with a self marketing quality but will also contribute to an enhanced amenity value within the public realm through active frontage at the 3Olympia Theatre as a modern landmark in the surrounding built environment”.

Spain further stated that the proposals “are brought forward by the 3Olympia Theatre as part of a wider refurbishment of the property to provide a high quality entertainment venue consistent with the property’s synonymous historic relationship with arts and culture in Dublin”.

Spain stated that the applicant firm “seeks to invest substantially in the renovation of the 3Olympia with signage elements forming parts of the overall strategy”.

Two individuals objected to the proposal changes, Dr Laura Heavey from Drumcondra stated that what is proposed “will irreparably the distinct character of this historic building and contribute to the loss of the built heritage of Dublin City”.

Heavey stated that the “red colour on the facade is what gives the building its iconic character”. Dr Heavey stated that what is proposed is “bland”.

Emma Wyse from Off Cork Street, Dublin 8 told the council: “Please do not allow the Olympia’s vibrant red colour to be painted over.”

Wyse stated that the proposed new colour “is a deeply unsympathetic proposed colour treatment for our beloved Olympia”.

Wyse stated: “Of course, any building can be any colour, but theatres are almost always red; and The Olympia has been red as long as I’ve known her. It is an iconic and heritage colour within the arts.”

Wyse pleaded: “Please do not allow The Olympia Theatre to lose her vibrant, historical identity and rarefied position in the depressingly reduced pantheon of music and theatre venues with established integrity in our City Centre.”

The application will become ‘live’ once more after the revised plans have been submitted.

The Olympia theatre was founded in 1879 and was initially known as Dan Lowrey’s Star of Erin music hall. It underwent several name changes unrelated to sponsorship – and became the Olympia in 1923.