Friday 18 March 2022
Open Newsroom: Can the EU help to grow the Irish language?

Check out our energising Open Newsroom discussion on how linguistic diversity in the EU can be fostered.

By Carl Kinsella Friday 18 Mar 2022, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 917 Views 7 Comments
BY SOME METRICS the Irish language appears to be thriving. This year it has been made an official language by the European Union, and the international success of the Irish-language film Arracht is an impressive reminder of what can be achieved. 

Our latest Open Newsroom event discussed the challenges that come with better integrating the Irish language into society, but struck many notes of hope. Dr Teresa Lynn of ADAPT Centre and senior policy advisor at the European Parliament Jim Maher joined The Journal reporters Rónán Duffy and host Gráinne Ní Aodha to talk about the increasing enthusiasm for the Irish language, and what can be done both at home and in Europe to foster its growth.

  • If you’re interested in getting involved with our coverage of the Irish language, we will be hosting a live event in Dingle, entirely as Gaeilge, later this month. The panel will feature guests such as Seán Kelly MEP, Lisa Nic an Breitheamh of European Movement Ireland, Orlaith Ruiséal of Tús Maith and TikTok star Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin. You can find more information here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here. 

Carl Kinsella
