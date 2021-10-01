Gardaí arrest woman as part of probe into international fraud gang

A WOMAN HAS been arrested as part of a garda probe in to an international gang of alleged fraud scammers based in Ireland.

The 25-year-old woman is detained under anti-crime gang legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said she was arrested this morning by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

She was arrested for allegedly helping an organised crime group and can be held for a maximum of seven days.

“Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed from Ireland, and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

“It is estimated that this criminal organisation have stolen over €18 million worldwide in invoice redirect frauds/BEC frauds with the vast majority laundered through bank accounts in Ireland,” a spokesperson said.

Invoice redirect fraud is carried out by criminals who trick businesses into sending money as part of false payments.