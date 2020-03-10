This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 33,000 cigarettes seized by customs officers in Dublin

The cigarettes were seized after officers searched a man who disembarked a flight from Cairo.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 9:57 PM
49 minutes ago 3,190 Views No Comments
Image: Revenue.ie
Image: Revenue.ie

CUSTOMS OFFICIALS SEIZED a total of 33,000 cigarettes in two separate operations at Dublin Airport yesterday. 

The cigarettes have been valued at €22,500 with potential loss to the exchequer of €17,600. 

In an initial search, 12,000 smuggled cigarettes were found when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of a man with dual British-Egyptian passports who disembarked a flight from Cairo.  

A further 21,480 cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the hand luggage of two men from Moldova who disembarked a flight from Moscow.  

All three men were arrested by An Garda Síochána. Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

