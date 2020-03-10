Over 33,000 cigarettes seized by customs officers in Dublin

CUSTOMS OFFICIALS SEIZED a total of 33,000 cigarettes in two separate operations at Dublin Airport yesterday.

The cigarettes have been valued at €22,500 with potential loss to the exchequer of €17,600.

In an initial search, 12,000 smuggled cigarettes were found when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of a man with dual British-Egyptian passports who disembarked a flight from Cairo.

A further 21,480 cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the hand luggage of two men from Moldova who disembarked a flight from Moscow.

All three men were arrested by An Garda Síochána. Investigations are ongoing.